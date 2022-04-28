Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

California AG subpoenas Exxon for details on role in plastic waste crisis

04/28/2022 | 03:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of the Exxon Mobil Corp is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - California's attorney general announced on Thursday he issued a subpoena to ExxonMobil for information on its role in causing the global plastic waste crisis.

The subpoena is part of a broader investigation led by California Attorney General Rob Bonta into the fossil fuel and petrochemical industries' role in "causing and exacerbating the global plastics pollution crisis."

"For more than half a century, the plastics industry has engaged in an aggressive campaign to deceive the public, perpetuating a myth that recycling can solve the plastics crisis. The truth is: The vast majority of plastic cannot be recycled," Bonta said in a statement.

(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:12pCalifornia AG subpoenas Exxon for details on role in plastic waste crisis
RE
03:12pErdogan visits Saudi Arabia hoping for new era in ties
RE
03:09pU.S. governors take action to expand higher-ethanol gasoline blend
RE
03:09pTREASURIES-U.S. yields near highs for the year on signs of U.S. job strength
RE
03:09pCanada training Ukrainian troops on howitzer artillery, Canadian defense minister says
RE
03:07pAnalysis-U.S. bond investors worry deep slide will end 40-year bull market
RE
03:05pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 6.15% to Settle at $6.8880 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:00pU.N. chief Guterres calls for escape route from Mariupol 'apocalypse'
RE
03:00pIMF's Georgieva tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms
RE
03:00pImf says managing director georgieva tests positive for covid-19…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Meta shares surge after Facebook ekes out user growth
2Meta Platforms : Q1 2022 Earnings
3Improved business mix and continued stable gross margin development dur..
4Unilever warns of more price hikes as cost pressures build
5Carlsberg says rising beer prises not hurting sales

HOT NEWS