Sept 8 (Reuters) -

* CALIFORNIA INDEPENDENT SYSTEM OPERATOR (ISO) ISSUES ENERGY EMERGENCY ALERT (EEA 2) EFFECTIVE SEPT. 8, 4PM - 9PM

* SAYS HIGH LOADS AND TEMPERATURES ANTICIPATED ACROSS THE CALISO GRID RELATED: California Grid Operator Issues Energy Emergency Alert For Sept. 8 California seeks energy conservation for 9th day in heat wave (Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru)