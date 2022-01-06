California Health & Wellness Assisting Members Across California During State of Emergency

In response to Gov. Gavin Newsom's declared state of emergency in Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sierra and Yuba counties, California Health & Wellness (CHW) is providing special assistance to members affected by the series of winter storm systems. These systems have produced record-breaking snowfall, damaging winds and flooding. CHW wants to ensure its members have access to essential prescription medications, critical company information and other healthcare services should their services be interrupted.

Prescription Information

During the duration of the state of emergency, members in counties affected by the winter storms can obtain an emergency supply from the drug store where they originally filled their prescription.

If their drug store is closed, members can call California Health and Wellness at 1-877-658-0305 , option 2, for assistance.

Help with Coping

California Health and Wellness members can also call MHN for coping support. MHN can offer referrals to mental health counselors, local services, or phone consultations. These services can help members cope with grief, stress, or trauma related to the fires.

MHN operates their hotline 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can be reached at 1-800-227-1060.

Telehealth Option

Members can also download the Babylon app and make a video appointment to speak face-to-face with a health care provider for non-emergency issues.

Information for Healthcare Providers

Doctors and nurse practitioners can call the California Health and Wellness Provider Service Center at 1-877-658-0305 for help with:

Emergency prescription refill guidelines

Escalating approvals to reduce approval turnaround times

Approval for out-of-network treatments when in-network resources are unavailable

Other Important Information

Depending on how long the members need additional assistance, California Health & Wellness may take additional steps to ensure its members have access to necessary healthcare services.

