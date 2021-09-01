Log in
California Health and Wellness Assisting Members Across Alpine, Amador and Placer Counties During State of Emergency

09/01/2021 | 11:04am EDT
In response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s declared state of emergency in Alpine, Amador and Placer Counties, California Health and Wellness is providing special assistance to members in these counties.

The company is taking steps to ensure members affected by the fire can access essential prescription medications and have important information about their benefits if their services are interrupted.

Prescription Information

  • During the duration of the state of emergency, members in counties affected by the fires can obtain an emergency supply from the drug store where they originally filled their prescription.
  • If their drug store is closed, members can call California Health and Wellness at 1-877-658-0305, option 2 for assistance.

Help with Coping

  • California Health and Wellness members can also call MHN for coping support. MHN can offer referrals to mental health counselors, local services, or phone consultations. These services can help members cope with grief, stress, or trauma related to the fires.
  • MHN operates their hotline 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can be reached at 1-800-227-1060.

Telehealth Option

  • Members can also download the Babylon app and make a video appointment to speak face-to-face with a health care provider for non-emergency issues.

Information for Healthcare Providers

Doctors and nurse practitioners can call the California Health and Wellness Provider Service Center at 1-877-658-0305 for help with:

  • Emergency prescription refill guidelines
  • Escalating approvals to reduce approval turnaround times
  • Approval for out-of-network treatments when in-network resources are unavailable

Other Important Information

All of California Health & Wellness’ members are Medi-Cal enrollees: low-income adults, seniors, pregnant women and children, foster children, persons with disabilities and others — they’re our foundation and core focus. Depending on how long the members need additional assistance, California Health and Wellness may take additional steps to ensure its members have access to necessary healthcare services as necessary.

About California Health & Wellness

At California Health & Wellness, we believe every person deserves a safety net for their health. That is why we have been offering access to quality health coverage to Californians in 19 rural counties since 2013. In fact, we operate as part of the state's Medi-Cal Managed Care Rural Expansion program. This expansion brings health coverage to people eligible for Medi-Cal, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and other programs. Headquartered in Northern California, our work is based on the core belief that access to quality healthcare is best delivered locally. We are dedicated to helping transform the communities we serve, one person at a time. That is why we partner with local, regional and community-based organizations to deliver access to healthcare, pharmacy, vision and transportation services for our members. California Health & Wellness is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a Fortune 25 company that provides affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS