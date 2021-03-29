California Homebuilding Foundation : Announces 2021 Hall of Fame Honorees

The California Homebuilding Foundation (CHF) will host its 36th annual Hall of Fame gala as a virtual event on June 24, 2021, blending tradition with technology in an exciting hybrid experience as it recognizes five homebuilding professionals for their outstanding accomplishments.

Tickets are now available online for the virtual event. To register or for more information, click here.

Since 1985, CHF has annually honored outstanding individuals who exemplify leadership, innovation, and philanthropy in the homebuilding industry. Each honoree is a trailblazer in their chosen field and is passionately dedicated to continuing CHF’s mission of forging a bright future for the building workforce of the next generation .

The 2021 inductees are Kent Aden (HomeFed Communities), Steve Kalmbach (PulteGroup, Inc.), Steven Kellenberg (Kellenberg Studio), William R. Parker (Parker Development Company) and Jeffrey Roos (Lennar Corporation). For more information on the 2021 Hall of Fame gala and full biographies of current and past honorees, visit the webpage www.mychf.org.

Kent Aden: President of HomeFed Communities in Carlsbad. Aden has over 35 years of experience in planning, entitlement, land development and homebuilding for more than 25,000 homes in Southern California. He previously served as Executive Vice President of The Otay Ranch Company for 18 years and Vice President of Community Development for EastLake Development Company… Kent Aden’s full biography

Steve Kalmbach: President of PulteGroup, Inc.’s Northern California Division in Pleasanton. Kalmbach started at PulteGroup in 2000 and has over 30 years of experience in the real estate industry, including residential, industrial, retail and mixed-use development. He is responsible for delivering over $10 billion in revenue and overseeing the sale and construction of almost 10,000 homes… Steve Kalmbach’s full biography

Steven Kellenberg: Senior Vice President at the Kellenberg Studio in Laguna Beach. Kellenberg is an urban planner and designer with over 35 years of experience in new communities, mixed-use town centers, business parks and redevelopment. He previously served 16 years at Phillips, Brandt and Reddick (PBR) and 15 years at EDAW/AECOM, where his team developed the Sustainable Systems Integration Model (SSIM)… Steven Kellenberg’s full biography

William R. Parker: President of Parker Development Company in El Dorado Hills. Bill Parker graduated with a degree in economics from the University of California, Davis, in 1969 and joined his father, Harold Parker, in the family business after serving in the National Guard. Upon his father’s untimely death in 1976, Parker took over the family business as President… Bill Parker’s full biography

Jeffrey Roos: Regional President (West Region) of Lennar Corporation in Orange County. Jeff Roos has been involved in the homebuilding and construction industry for more than 35 years. He joined Lennar in 1996 and managed its Orange County Division, which was the catalyst for Lennar's expansion in California. Prior to joining Lennar, Roos headed Bramalea California... Jeff Roos’ full biography

This year’s Hall of Fame gala will celebrate the lifetime achievements of these five remarkable professionals with a virtual formal induction ceremony and video presentation. Tickets are just $25 for the first 500 registrants, $50 per registrant thereafter. To register or learn about sponsorship opportunities, please click here.

About the CHF Hall of Fame

The California Homebuilding Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit. Our mission is to advance the homebuilding industry in California by providing scholarships, publishing innovative research findings, and promoting workforce education programs. To learn more, visit www.mychf.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210329005680/en/