California Hotel and Lodging Association: State Hospitality to Receive Much-Needed $95 Million

05/13/2021 | 02:39pm EDT
Governor’s proposed marketing funds will revive hotel, tourism economy

On behalf of California’s more than 6,000 hotels and 235,000 hotel employees, the California Hotel and Lodging Association released this statement in response to Gov. Newsom’s proposed $95 million for marketing to revive California’s travel and tourism industry:

“California’s hotels and our employees are so ready to be fully reopened and re-welcome guests from near and far,” said Lynn S. Mohrfeld, President and CEO of CHLA. “We are grateful for Gov. Newsom’s extraordinary support that will provide much-needed funds to let the world know that California hotels are safe, healthy and open.”

About the California Hotel and Lodging Association

The California Hotel and Lodging Association is the leading resource and advocate for California’s more than 6,000 hotels, motels and boutique inns that employ more than 235,000 workers. CHLA, established in 1893, is the largest state lodging industry association in the nation and is a partner with the American Hotel & Lodging Association. For more information, go to www.calodging.com.


© Business Wire 2021
