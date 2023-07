July 26 (Reuters) - CALIFORNIA INDEPENDENT SYSTEM OPERATOR (CAISO):

* DECLARES ENERGY EMERGENCY ALERT WATCH FROM 18:00 PST TO 22:00 PST ON JULY 26 DUE TO SUPPLY UNCERTAINTY, LOAD FORECAST UNCERTAINTY, HIGH DEMAND ACROSS THE WESTERN U.S. AND TRANSMISSION CONSTRAINTS (Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru)