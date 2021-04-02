Log in
California IVF Fertility Center to Offer 5 Free Infertility Treatments

04/02/2021 | 07:35am EDT
SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- California IVF Fertility Center, a full-service infertility treatment center based in Northern California announced the second annual infertility awareness campaign. The center will accept video applications from now through April 17, 2021. The 5 selected recipients will receive free fertility services that may include IVF, a tubal ligation reversal surgery, and a donor egg IVF cycle.

California IVF Fertility Center

"As fertility treatments become more common and more acceptable to the 1 in 8 couples affected, there is still a lack of understanding and overall awareness about what causes infertility and what options are available," said Dr. Ernest Zeringue, founder and medical director, who is determined to change that. "We want to follow the journey of more patients from start to finish and share their experience."

California IVF offered a similar opportunity last year. Several participants have achieved a pregnancy while the journey for others will continue. Their story is being prepared for public viewing. The doctors and staff are excited to continue the awareness campaign and extend the opportunity for more people to share their journey and experiences with fertility treatment through the California IVF Fertility Awareness 2021 campaign. #CIVFAwareness2021

More information: https://www.californiaivf.com/awareness2021/

About California IVF

Founded in 2004, California IVF Fertility Center is a local fertility clinic of choice for many infertility and LGBTQ patients in the Greater Sacramento, Roseville, San Francisco Bay Area and from other states and countries. Advanced infertility services such as in vitro fertilization (IVF), donor sperm and donor eggs, egg freezing or cryopreservation, ICSI, and other treatments for both male and female infertility are offered at its Northern California fertility center.

The California Conceptions Donor Embryo program ( californiaconceptions.com ) provides an egg donor and adoption alternative to patients from around the world who have failed IVF. Tubal ligation reversal surgeries are performed on location in a fully accredited operating room. The staff includes a team of Sacramento fertility doctors and experienced embryologists who are skilled at performing pre-implantation genetic diagnosis testing of embryos (PGT-A, PGS, PGD).

For more information about infertility and California IVF, please visit https://www.californiaivf.com/

MULTIMEDIA:

*VIDEO (Vimeo): https://vimeo.com/522686309

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0402s2p-cal-ivf-logo-300dpi.jpg

News Source: California IVF Fertility Center

Related link: https://www.californiaivf.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/california-ivf-fertility-center-to-offer-5-free-infertility-treatments/

