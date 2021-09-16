Log in
California Pharmacists Association : Announces New President, Names 2021-2022 Board of Trustees

09/16/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
The California Pharmacists Association (CPhA) announced today that Richard H. Dang, PharmD, APh, BCACP, FCPhA, was installed as President of the association on September 11, 2021 at the CPhA House of Delegates annual business meeting held in Sacramento, California. Currently, Dr. Dang is an Assistant Professor of Clinical Pharmacy and the Residency Program Director at the University of Southern California (USC), School of Pharmacy. He serves as Chair of the CPhA COVID-19 Taskforce and as a member of the California State COVID-19 Testing Taskforce. He also led the implementation of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Los Angeles as a member of the Los Angeles City Vaccine Planning Group.

“We’re grateful to have Dr. Dang stepping into this role,” said Susan A. Bonilla, Chief Executive Officer for CPhA. “Dr. Dang has been an active and involved member of CPhA for many years, and the association will benefit from his expertise and leadership over the coming year.”

Dr. Dang received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the USC School of Pharmacy. He was designated a Fellow of CPhA in 2021 and was selected as the 2018 CPhA New Practitioner of the Year. In 2017, he became the first pharmacist in California to receive an advanced practice pharmacist license. He was recently honored as an Outstanding HealthCare Innovator by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

Joining Dr. Dang on the CPhA Board of Trustees are the following officers and trustees who were installed into their respective offices during the ceremony:

Clifford Young, RPh, Immediate Past President
Michael Conner, PharmD, President-elect
Ethan Huynh, PharmD, BCGP, Treasurer
Melissa Kimura, PharmD, Speaker of the House of Delegates
Jennifer Courtney, PharmD, Speaker-elect of the House of Delegates
David Truong, PharmD, MS, Trustee
Edith Mirzaian, PharmD, BCACP, Trustee
Eva Ung, PharmD, APh, Trustee
Micah Hata, PharmD, Trustee
Samuel Lee, PharmD, Trustee
Randy Nguyen, Student Pharmacist, Trustee

About CPhA

The California Pharmacists Association (CPhA) is the largest statewide professional association for pharmacists, student pharmacists and pharmacy technicians in the country. CPhA represents the pharmacy profession all practice settings and promotes the health of the public through the practice of pharmacy.


