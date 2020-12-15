Log in
California Physicians' Service Blue Shield : Blue Shield of California Achieves Carbon Neutrality in Effort to Improve Environment and Health

12/15/2020 | 05:39pm EST
Nonprofit health plan integrates environmental sustainability as part of its public health strategy; latest milestone equates to taking 6,300 cars off the road each year

OAKLAND, Calif. (December 15, 2020) - Blue Shield of California announced today that the nonprofit health plan has achieved carbon neutrality, a key environmental sustainability milestone that's resulting in offsetting carbon emissions that equate to taking 6,300 cars off the road each year.

Environmental sustainability is part of Blue Shield's broader efforts to improve the health of individuals, families and communities throughout California. As a result of its efforts, the health plan has received the Carbon Neutral® company certification from Natural Capital Partners, leading experts on carbon neutrality and climate finance.

Paul Markovich, president and CEO of Blue Shield of California, speaks at the unveiling of a solar array at the company's El Dorado Hills office in 2018.

According to the World Health Organization, 7 million people worldwide die prematurely every year from air pollution, which has wide ranging impacts on human health. A growing body of research also suggests that air pollution impacts the brain (CARB, 2018). As one of the largest health plans in California, Blue Shield is committed to taking preventative measures to curb these impacts.

'We know that environment and health outcomes are linked, and California is among the most polluted states in the country with low-income neighborhoods disproportionately impacted by unhealthy air quality,' said Kimberley Goode, senior vice president of External Affairs, Blue Shield of California. 'As a mission-driven nonprofit health plan, we want all of our communities to have good health and great quality of life - for this generation and the next.'

The Carbon Neutral certification recognizes Blue Shield's environmental sustainability efforts, which since 2015 have included:

  • Reducing annual paper use by over 134 million pages - an effort for which Blue Shield received the 2020 Business Intelligence Sustainability Award
  • Installing on-site solar systems at the health plan's offices in Lodi and El Dorado Hills
  • Installing electric vehicle charging stations at the health plan's office in Redding
  • Relocating its headquarters to a LEED Gold certified building with electric vehicle chargers and bike parking in downtown Oakland
  • Supporting emission reduction projects to offset unavoidable emissions and improve the environment, as well as purchasing renewable energy certificates to cover electricity use. This includes support for Arcata's Community Forest for community and youth recreation in this Northern California city, and truck stop electrification across the country to help long-haul truckers charge their phones without idling their engines.

'We applaud Blue Shield of California's commitment to climate action while addressing the health and wellness of Californians and beyond,' said Saskia Feast, vice president at Natural Capital Partners. 'Climate change is both a global and local challenge. By going beyond emissions reductions in its operations, the company is taking immediate action to drive the low carbon transformation of our economy.'

About Blue Shield of California
Blue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of its family and friends that is sustainably affordable. Blue Shield of California is a tax paying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association with over 4 million members, 6,800 employees and more than $20 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $500 million to Blue Shield of California Foundation since 2002 to have an impact on California communities.

For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit news.blueshieldca.com.

Or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Disclaimer

California Physicians' Service Inc. - Blue Shield of California published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 22:38:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
