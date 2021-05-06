Log in
California REALTORS® urge legislative action this year as housing production in state declines for second straight year

05/06/2021 | 03:16pm EDT
LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) President Dave Walsh issued the following statement in response to new data showing a continuing decline in homebuilding in California in 2020:

"California REALTORS® have said it over and over: we need more housing now. The latest homebuilding data released by the Construction Industry Research Board (CIRB) showed the second straight year of decline in housing production in California. It's the exact opposite direction our state should be headed in if we're to solve the housing affordability and availability crisis.

"Gov. Gavin Newsom is right when he says this issue is really quite simple – it's about supply and demand. There's not enough housing supply in California to match the overwhelming demand. Until our state prioritizes policies to build more housing at every income level, we will continue to fight so that more Californians can find a place to call home.

"C.A.R. strongly supports SB 6 (Caballero) and SB 7 (Atkins), and we are sponsoring AB 571 (Mayes), all which will help spur new housing across our state. We urge the legislature to pass these bills because we can't afford another year of inaction."

Leading the way…® in California real estate for more than 110 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with more than 200,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/california-realtors-urge-legislative-action-this-year-as-housing-production-in-state-declines-for-second-straight-year-301286063.html

SOURCE CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.)


© PRNewswire 2021
