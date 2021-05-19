California School Boards Association and Maclean Health Endorse Delos Advanced Air Purification to Support a Safer and Healthier Return to Schools

Following the recommendation by Maclean Health, CSBA has endorsed the integration of “Delos powered by Healthway” air purification units for all member school districts

California School Boards Association (CSBA), the nonprofit education association representing the elected officials who govern public school districts and county offices of education, and Maclean Health, a Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise (DVBE) healthcare distributor that is the exclusive vendor for school safety and healthcare supplies to CSBA constituents, today announced their endorsement of Delos’ advanced air purification units to advance health and well-being in schools across the state.

As mounting evidence suggests that small, aerosolized particles carrying SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) can remain suspended in the air and can persist in aerosol form for long periods of time indoors, air purification systems are considered by many to be a critical supplementary approach to reducing transmission rates by remediating airborne pollutants and contaminants, including those pollutants that can trigger the onset of asthma. Delos’ advanced air purification units capture ultrafine particles and can reduce particles that carry airborne bacteria and viruses.

“With the end of the school year quickly approaching, school administrators are already preparing for the return of students, faculty and staff this Fall,” said Paul Scialla, Founder and CEO of Delos and Founder of the International WELL Building Institute. “With recent government funding available to help K-12 public schools address the COVID-19 impact, such as through the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 (CAA), every classroom can have immediate access to cleaner air and can start to effectively address health concerns both now and into the future.”

Over 150,000 Delos advanced air purification units have been deployed in schools across the country, including in Los Angeles County and various other California school districts, as well as in Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Miami-Dade, and New York school districts, to help minimize airborne viral load in the indoor school environment. CSBA member school districts will have the option to follow CSBA’s recommendation and can purchase the units at a member price directly through CSBA’s exclusive partnership with Maclean Health.

About Maclean Health

Maclean Health is a Sacramento, CA based DVBE that was founded by John Deterding, a U.S. Navy veteran, and graduate of both the United States Naval Academy (B.S.) and the University of California, Berkeley School of Law (J.D.), who serves as Chief Executive Officer, and Tony Campos, who serves as Chief Operating Officer, a graduate of Georgetown University (B.S.) and The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania (M.B.A.). The Company is the exclusive healthcare supplies vendor approved by CSBA. In addition, Maclean Health was named an awardee of the California statewide mask contract for 2021.

For more information about Maclean Health, please visit www.macleanhealth.com

Contact information: orders@themacleangroup.net or (916) 233-6769

About Delos

Delos is a wellness real estate and technology company guided by the mission to be the world’s leading catalyst for improving the health and well-being of people around the world by improving the indoor environments where they live, work, sleep and play. Informed by more than eight years of research and rigorous analysis of environmental health impacts on people, Delos and its subsidiaries offer an array of evidence-based technology and solutions for residential, commercial and hospitality spaces. Delos is the founder of the WELL Building Standard™, the premier standard for buildings, interior spaces and communities seeking to implement, validate and measure features that support and advance human health and wellness. Its subsidiary, the International WELL Building Institute, administers and continues WELL’s development and drives market adoption. Delos’ advisory board is comprised of leading professionals across real estate, government policy, medicine and sustainability.

For more information about Delos, please visit www.delos.com

