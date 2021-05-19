Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

California School Boards Association and Maclean Health Endorse Delos Advanced Air Purification to Support a Safer and Healthier Return to Schools

05/19/2021 | 01:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Following the recommendation by Maclean Health, CSBA has endorsed the integration of “Delos powered by Healthway” air purification units for all member school districts

California School Boards Association (CSBA), the nonprofit education association representing the elected officials who govern public school districts and county offices of education, and Maclean Health, a Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise (DVBE) healthcare distributor that is the exclusive vendor for school safety and healthcare supplies to CSBA constituents, today announced their endorsement of Delos’ advanced air purification units to advance health and well-being in schools across the state.

As mounting evidence suggests that small, aerosolized particles carrying SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) can remain suspended in the air and can persist in aerosol form for long periods of time indoors, air purification systems are considered by many to be a critical supplementary approach to reducing transmission rates by remediating airborne pollutants and contaminants, including those pollutants that can trigger the onset of asthma. Delos’ advanced air purification units capture ultrafine particles and can reduce particles that carry airborne bacteria and viruses.

“With the end of the school year quickly approaching, school administrators are already preparing for the return of students, faculty and staff this Fall,” said Paul Scialla, Founder and CEO of Delos and Founder of the International WELL Building Institute. “With recent government funding available to help K-12 public schools address the COVID-19 impact, such as through the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 (CAA), every classroom can have immediate access to cleaner air and can start to effectively address health concerns both now and into the future.”

Over 150,000 Delos advanced air purification units have been deployed in schools across the country, including in Los Angeles County and various other California school districts, as well as in Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Miami-Dade, and New York school districts, to help minimize airborne viral load in the indoor school environment. CSBA member school districts will have the option to follow CSBA’s recommendation and can purchase the units at a member price directly through CSBA’s exclusive partnership with Maclean Health.

About Maclean Health

Maclean Health is a Sacramento, CA based DVBE that was founded by John Deterding, a U.S. Navy veteran, and graduate of both the United States Naval Academy (B.S.) and the University of California, Berkeley School of Law (J.D.), who serves as Chief Executive Officer, and Tony Campos, who serves as Chief Operating Officer, a graduate of Georgetown University (B.S.) and The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania (M.B.A.). The Company is the exclusive healthcare supplies vendor approved by CSBA. In addition, Maclean Health was named an awardee of the California statewide mask contract for 2021.

For more information about Maclean Health, please visit www.macleanhealth.com

Contact information: orders@themacleangroup.net or (916) 233-6769

About Delos

Delos is a wellness real estate and technology company guided by the mission to be the world’s leading catalyst for improving the health and well-being of people around the world by improving the indoor environments where they live, work, sleep and play. Informed by more than eight years of research and rigorous analysis of environmental health impacts on people, Delos and its subsidiaries offer an array of evidence-based technology and solutions for residential, commercial and hospitality spaces. Delos is the founder of the WELL Building Standard™, the premier standard for buildings, interior spaces and communities seeking to implement, validate and measure features that support and advance human health and wellness. Its subsidiary, the International WELL Building Institute, administers and continues WELL’s development and drives market adoption. Delos’ advisory board is comprised of leading professionals across real estate, government policy, medicine and sustainability.

For more information about Delos, please visit www.delos.com


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:10pCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL  : Removing Barriers for Developing Affordable Housing
PU
01:10pWHO WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION  : Preventing sexual exploitation and abuse and risk management – 34th session of the Programme, Budget and Administration Committee of the WHO Executive Board
PU
01:10pGOLDEN LEAF  : IIROC Trade Resumption - GLH
AQ
01:10pSECHE ENVIRONNEMENT  : An exceptional decontamination operation in Saint-Denis' Plaine Saulnier development zone
PU
01:08pTOTAL  : The Rapidly Transforming World of Data and Data Scientists at Total. An Interview with Michel Lutz, Group Data Officer
PU
01:07pDSM : Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
01:06pSTANDARD BANK  : 'Knocking' On the Rise
AQ
01:06pUNILEVER  : Donates Ventilators, PPE to Parirenyatwa Hospital
AQ
01:06pPFIZER  : Govt Working to Fix 'Teething Issues' At Vaccine Sites
AQ
01:06pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY  : CN Rail says Bill Gates and the Caisse support its bid for Kansas City Southern
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : Bitcoin, ethereum plunge as sell-off smashes crypto sector
2EXPLAINER: What Beijing's new crackdown means for crypto in China
3Dollar steadies ahead of Fed, cryptos plummet after China move
4Bitcoin, ethereum plunge; crypto market cap losses nearly $1 trillion
5EURO STOXX 50 : European stocks mark worst day in one week as inflation concerns mount

HOT NEWS