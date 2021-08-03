Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

California expects to compete for billions in high-speed rail funding

08/03/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - California plans to compete for billions in funding for rail projects in a new $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that was introduced in the U.S. Senate.

"This is a once in a lifetime investment in rail. We see somewhere between $20-30 billion in funding we can compete in to get funds for the California high-speed rail project, and that’s what we intend to do," said Melissa Figueroa, a spokeswoman for California's high speed rail authority. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:50pDIAMONDBACK ENERGY : Oil settles lower in volatile trade on worries about Delta variant
RE
05:41pCalifornia expects to compete for billions in high-speed rail funding
RE
05:41pCalifornia high speed rail authority expects to compete for billions in funds in bipartisan infrastructure bill --spokeswoman
RE
05:39pLockheed reduces pension woes by nearly $5 billion, forecasts hit to profit on actuarial changes
RE
05:38pPlains all american pipeline says co positioned for a multi year period of permian growth - conf call
RE
05:37pEuro Lost 0.08% to $1.1865 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pPLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE : Expect global crude oil supply and demand to continue to rebalance - conf call
RE
05:36pSterling Gains 0.22% to $1.3917 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDollar Lost 0.26% to 109.03 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.08% to 86.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ALIBABA : Announces June Quarter 2021 Results
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : UPGRADES, ESG, DEFI USAGE TO HELP ETHER OUTPACE BITCOIN: Pantera Capital
3GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC : Crypto sector sees outflows for fourth week in a..
4Stellantis lifts margin goal as Tavares' turnaround kicks in
5BMW AG : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW raises 2021 profit forecast but chip shortage will hit second half

HOT NEWS