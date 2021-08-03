California expects to compete for billions in high-speed rail funding

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - California plans to compete
for billions in funding for rail projects in a new $1 trillion
bipartisan infrastructure bill that was introduced in the U.S.
Senate.
"This is a once in a lifetime investment in rail. We see
somewhere between $20-30 billion in funding we can compete in to
get funds for the California high-speed rail project, and that’s
what we intend to do," said Melissa Figueroa, a spokeswoman for
California's high speed rail authority.
(Reporting by David Shepardson
Editing by Chris Reese)