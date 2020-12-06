California faces strict new coronavirus lockdowns; some sheriffs push back

(Updates with former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani testing
positive; comments from Orange County Sheriff)
LOS ANGELES, Dec 6 (Reuters) - More than 23 million people
in Southern California were preparing on Sunday for the harshest
lockdowns in the United States as COVID-19 cases spiked to
record levels in the country's most populous state.
The restrictions in California, ordered by Governor Gavin
Newsom to take effect on a region-by-region basis as hospital
intensive care unit beds are filled almost to capacity, call for
bars, hair and nail salons and tattoo shops to close again.
As of 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, the affected regions were also
required to shut down even outdoor restaurant dining.
Newsom, a first-term Democrat, has threatened to withhold
funds from local governments that refuse to carry out the
restrictions.
The clampdown has angered some Californians eight months
into the pandemic, including some law enforcement officials. The
sheriffs of Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties have said
they won't help impose them.
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said in a videotaped
message posted on the department's website that his office "will
not be blackmailed, bullied or used as muscle" against county
residents to enforce the governor's orders.
"Orange County Sheriff's deputies will not be dispatched to,
or respond to, calls for service to enforce compliance with face
coverings, social gatherings or stay at home orders," his
counterpart in Orange County, Don Barnes, said in a written
statement.
The San Francisco Bay Area will also go into lockdown
starting at 10 p.m. on Sunday, under a separate set of orders
issued by Mayor London Breed.
Newsom and Breed have both been sharply criticized after
dining on separate nights at a posh Napa Valley restaurant, the
French Laundry, in November despite repeatedly admonishing
Californians to avoid such outings.
GIULIANI TESTS POSITIVE
California reported more than 30,000 new cases on Sunday,
exceeding the state's previous high of 21,986 set on Dec. 4, and
marked a new record for hospitalized COVID-19 patients. New
Jersey, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia also
announced record one-day rises in new infections.
As the nation struggles under the latest surge in the
pandemic, Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House's coronavirus
response coordinator, complained on Sunday of mixed messages
coming from U.S. governors.
"Right now, across the Sun Belt, we have governors and
mayors who have cases equivalent to what they had in the
summertime yet aren't putting in the same policies and
mitigations that they put in the summer, that they know changed
the course of this pandemic across the South," she said in an
interview on NBC's "Meet the Press" show.
President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat who defeated Donald
Trump in the Nov. 3 election, has said that on taking office on
Jan. 20 he will enact mask mandates where he has authority, such
as at federal buildings and for interstate travel.
Trump said on Twitter that former New York City Mayor Rudy
Giuliani, his personal lawyer, had tested positive for the
virus. Trump did not say if Giuliani was experiencing symptoms
or had quarantined.
In New York City, one of the early epicenters of the U.S.
pandemic, some public schools in the nation's largest school
district prepared to reopen for daily in-person classes on
Monday after a citywide shutdown.
An estimated 190,000 children in programs geared for early
childhood, elementary and special needs students will be
eligible to return to classrooms, the city said.
Neighboring New Jersey over the weekend halted indoor youth
sports after at least 28 outbreaks affected 170 people. Governor
Phil Murphy's ban targets sports such as basketball, ice hockey
and swimming, including practice and competition, until at least
Jan. 2.
(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg in New York, Doina Chiacu in
Washington, D.C. and Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing by
Lisa Shumaker, Daniel Wallis and Paul Simao)