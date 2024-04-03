STORY: Around half a million workers at California fast food chains began receiving a $20-an-hour minimum wage this week.

That's up from the state's previous $16 minimum and applies to chains with 60 or more locations nationwide.

While workers say the raise helps pay the bills, business owners like Brian Hom are worried about higher operating costs.

He has already increased prices between 5 and 10% in response to the new minimum.

"And eventually, as time goes on... if we're not making a profit, we would have to close down."

For seven years he and his wife have owned two Vitality Bowls superfood cafe franchises in South San Jose.

Between the two locations, they have about three dozen employees which they say are mostly young adults in high school and college.

California governor Gavin Newsom said one goal of the pay bump, passed last September, was to make the state's economy more inclusive.

Sixty-six year-old Hom isn't so sure.

"It's kind of a catch 22, where people want higher wages but at the same time, the cost to run the business, it doesn't work out... Maybe corporate stores can but most of the small stores are run by people of color, people that immigrated, women, and, you know, seniors like me, right? I'm a senior and I'm trying to run a business for my family and if it goes down then my family goes down too."

However, fast food workers like Ingrid Vilorio have a brighter outlook on the wage bump.

"I think that the new minimum wage somewhat alleviates the heavy cost of living in California. That's what this new salary does- ease the cost of living a little."

Vilorio has worked at Jack in the Box for four years.

In that time, she has seen her employers cut hours and increase work.

And now, she says, they're upset they have to pay their workers more.

"Each employee does the work of two or three people. And the saddest thing right now that we're experiencing as employees is that instead of the employer being happy about this increase- a minimal one for the worker- instead they are angry that they have to raise their employees' salaries."

The economic bottom line of the hourly bump is not clear cut.

Some studies suggest a minimum wage hike can reduce hours and hiring- like the Vitality Bowl owner Hom mentioned- while others point to better outcomes for workers.

And it also remains unclear how much pressure businesses not affected by the law will feel to raise their wages to match those that are.