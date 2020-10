California fire department confiscates PG&E's equipment in wildfire investigation

The company said in its filing https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/75488/000095015720001260/form8-k.htm California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) has not yet determined the cause of the wildfire, which began on Sept. 27.

The fire started in the area around Zogg Mine Road and Jenny Bird Lane, in Shasta County, California and consumed 56,338 acres, while injuring one person, according to Cal Fire's website.

Shares of the company were down 3.4% in extended trade.

