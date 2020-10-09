Log in
California fire department confiscates PG&E's equipment in wildfire investigation

10/09/2020 | 11:30pm EDT

(Reuters) - California's fire department has taken possession of PG&E Corp's equipment as part of an ongoing investigation into the company's role in last month's Zogg Fire that killed four people, the power provider said on Friday.

The company said in its filing https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/75488/000095015720001260/form8-k.htm California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) has not yet determined the cause of the wildfire, which began on Sept. 27.

The fire started in the area around Zogg Mine Road and Jenny Bird Lane, in Shasta County, California and consumed 56,338 acres, while injuring one person, according to Cal Fire's website.

Shares of the company were down 3.4% in extended trade.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

