California governor signs into law measure to fight housing crisis

Sept 16 (Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom has
signed legislation aimed at combating the state's housing crisis
by expanding housing production and aiming to streamline housing
approvals.
Newsom's office said on Thursday California will put $1.75
billion into what his administration is calling a new California
Housing Accelerator, which he claimed will accelerate building
6,500 affordable multi-family units that were stalled for lack
of tax-exempt bonds and low-income housing tax credits.
"Governor Newsom's California Comeback Plan will lead to
over 84,000 new housing units and exits from homelessness,
including today’s announcement of $1.75 billion in affordable
housing funding for the new California Housing Accelerator", his
office said in a statement.
The median home price in California rose 144% between 2000
and 2019 to $591,866, according to data by the California
Association of Realtors cited in the Wall Street Journal.
Among the measures Newsom signed into law include Senate
Bill 9, also known as the California Housing Opportunity and
More Efficiency (HOME) Act, which would make it easier to build
additional housing in areas zoned only for single family homes.
Newsom also signed Senate Bill 10, which takes aim at the
issue of zoning. Under SB 10, local governments can access a
streamlined zoning process for new multi-unit housing near
transit or in urban infill areas, with up to 10 units per
parcel. The legislation also eases the need to undergo the
California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) process.
The signing of the legislation came two days after Newsom
handily beat back a Republican campaign to oust him from office
and claimed a resounding victory in a special recall election.
California risked an escalating spiral of wildfire
catastrophes and rising housing costs unless it completely
revamped how it rebuilt after fires and found ways to discourage
building in high-risk areas, according to a study released in
June.
The study by the University of California Berkeley Center
for Community Innovation and the research institute Next 10 also
warned of an impending insurance crisis unless laws are changed.
Building in already established communities that are largely
protected from wildfires is more expensive, so developers
continue to encroach on dry, hilly terrain that is more
affordable.
