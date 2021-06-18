California launches digital COVID-19 vaccine pass but won't require it

OAKLAND, Calif., June 18 (Reuters) - California officials on
Friday unveiled a website to access or download a digital copy
of COVID-19 immunization records, though they stressed the state
would not make it mandatory to carry the vaccine credentials.
Businesses will be able to verify the authenticity of
digital "vaccine cards" by scanning a QR code on them using an
app that a nonprofit group is expected to launch this month. The
nearly 20 million immunized Californians can access their data
at myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov.
"It's an optional tool to use," said State Epidemiologist
Dr. Erica Pan.
California opened up from COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday,
with masks, social distancing and capacity limits no longer
required at most venues for those who are vaccinated. But
businesses are largely operating on the honor system and not
"carding" people.
Still, state officials said the e-pass could help in some
circumstances, such as for travel.
Other states have barred shops and offices from requiring
proof of vaccination, deriding "vaccine passports" as an
intrusion on civil liberties.
California's technology department developed its new website
using technology known as Smart Health Cards, which originated
at Boston Children’s Hospital. Walmart Inc this week
also adopted Smart to support people who were vaccinated at its
stores.
The approach contrasts with New York state, which paid IBM
to develop a records app called Excelsior Pass, as well
as a companion app for verification. Over a million people
downloaded their records onto New York's app, but few businesses
have required them.
California's Los Angeles County has offered digital COVID-19
vaccine records for months through startup Healthvana. Millions
of users have taken advantage, said Healthvana Chief Executive
Ramin Bastani.
Users may experience glitches with California's new system,
because their entered names, birthdates and contact information
must match immunization records. Rick Klau, the state's chief
tech innovation officer, said only about 90% of records include
contact information and some of it may be outdated.
(Reporting by Paresh Dave; Editing by David Gregorio and Dan
Grebler)