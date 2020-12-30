California nurse tests positive over a week after receiving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine- ABC

Dec 30 (Reuters) - A 45-year-old nurse in California tested
positive for COVID-19 more than a week after receiving Pfizer
Inc's coronavirus vaccine, an ABC News affiliate
reported https://bit.ly/2L8iBel on Tuesday.
Matthew W., a nurse at two different local hospitals, said
in a Facebook post on December 18 that he had received the
Pfizer vaccine, telling the ABC News affiliate that his arm was
sore for a day but that he had suffered no other side-effects.
Six days later on Christmas Eve, he became sick after
working a shift in the COVID-19 unit, the report added. He got
the chills and later came down with muscle aches and fatigue.
He went to a drive-up hospital testing site and tested
positive for COVID-19 the day after Christmas, the report said.
Christian Ramers, an infectious disease specialist with
Family Health Centers of San Diego, told the ABC News affiliate
that this scenario was not unexpected.
"We know from the vaccine clinical trials that it's going to
take about 10 to 14 days for you to start to develop protection
from the vaccine," Ramers said.
"That first dose we think gives you somewhere around 50%,
and you need that second dose to get up to 95%," Ramers added.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru
Editing by Gareth Jones)