California planning to significantly boost 2030 EV requirements

In a draft document, the California regulator said previously it aimed to reach 61% zero emission electric vehicle (ZEV) sales by 2030 but it came under criticism from environmental groups Monday.

Board spokesman Stanley Young said Tuesday the board is "already planning to substantially increase the stringency of its proposal."

The proposal, which is still under staff review, would aim for 68% ZEVs of new vehicles in 2030, 76% in 2031, and 100% in 2035, Young added.

