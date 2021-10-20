California ports, key to U.S. supply chain, among world's least efficient

LOS ANGELES, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Southern California's Los
Angeles and Long Beach ports handle the most ocean cargo of any
ports in the United States, but are some of the least efficient
in the world, according to a ranking by the World Bank and IHS
Markit.
In a review of 351 container ports around the globe, Los
Angeles was ranked 328, behind Tanzania's Dar es Salaam and
Alaska's Dutch Harbor. The adjacent port of Long Beach came in
even lower, at 333, behind Turkey's Nemrut Bay and Kenya's
Mombasa, the groups said in their inaugural Container Port
Performance Index published in May.
The total number of ships waiting to unload outside the two
adjacent ports hit a new all-time record of 100 on Monday.
Americans' purchases of imported goods have jumped to levels the
U.S. supply chain infrastructure can't handle https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-supply-chain-too-snarled-biden-christmas-fix-experts-say-2021-10-14,
causing delivery delays and snarls.
Top port honors went to Japan's Yokohama and Saudi Arabia's
King Abdullah on the ranking. Finishing out the top five were
Chiwan, part of Shenzhen's port in Guangdong Province; South
China's Guangzhou port; and Taiwan's Kaoshiung port.
Ports in Asia, the Middle East and North Africa dominated
the top 50 spots, while just four U.S. ports cracked the top 100
- Philadelphia (83), the Port of Virginia (85), New York & New
Jersey (89) and Charleston, South Carolina (95).
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted trade around the globe,
snarling trade and exposing the frailty of a supply chain built
for predictable, just-in-time movement of goods.
The United States is the world's biggest consumer, importing
goods valued at roughly $2.5 trillion a year. President Joe
Biden is fighting for massive federal funding to modernize
crumbling infrastructure - including seaports. Government
control, 24/7 operations and automation help make many non-U.S.
ports more efficient.
Biden is pushing port executives, labor union leaders and
major retailers like Walmart https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-holidayshopping-ships-idCNL1N2QX21I
to attack shipping hurdles that are driving up the
price of goods and raising the risk of product shortages https://www.reuters.com/article/global-shipping-holiday-idCNL2N2OA2J3
during the all-important holiday season.
Southern California port executives are coaxing https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-ports-supply-chain-fix-challenge-selling-247-shifts-2021-10-14
terminal operators, importers, truckers, railroads, dock
workers and warehouse owners to adopt 24/7 operations in a bid
to clear clogs that have backed up dozens of ships offshore and
delayed deliveries to stores and e-commerce fulfillment centers.
