STORY: "We still can't go over that bridge because that's like quicksand there. It's about 6 to 8 inches deep, and you sink right down to your boots."

Tom Fitzsimmons and his family were cleaning up after Tropical Storm Hilary damaged their property in Yucaipa, California.

"Yeah, we're just trying to clear the driveway so we can get out eventually or bring a tractor in to clean up all the mud. We cleared all the rocks out, and this is just the finishing part of that."

A heavy mudslide trapped area residents and their vehicles. Some opted to hunker down while the storm moved past the mountain side. It dropped 10 inches of rain in parts of the state which caused flash flooding among other issues.

"The level was about three quarters of the way up through the two culverts.(flash). It was not safe to go down there. You never want to go down there with that rushing water. You'll just get swept away. So all we could do is watch it. And then this morning, when it's like this, I cleared everything out just in case, you know it happened again."

Fitzsimmons said this latest disaster will not push his family to leave the area.

"Pack up and go? No way. No way. I mean, I have a saying: it's always something in the country, right? We have bears and coyotes and bobcats here, all types of predators. We had a fire come up to this road a couple of years ago. The Eldorado fire came right up here, and no, you just ride it out."

Fitzsimmons said he felt fortunate the damage to his home was minimal.