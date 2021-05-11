California's Expanded Drought Emergency Declaration Speeds Up Grand Opening of Electro Scan's New Pressurized Water Leak Detection Training Center

Technology That Measures ‘Size of Leaks’ Instead of ‘Listening’ or ‘Seeing’ Leaks Represents a Breakthrough in Modern Smart Water Management

Electro Scan Inc. announced the Grand Opening of the Company’s New Pressurized Water Leak Detection Training Center the same day Gov. Gavin Newsom expanded his drought emergency declaration to cover 41 counties or 30% of the state's population.

The new training center will open at its Sacramento headquarters for invited guests on Thursday and Friday, May 20 and 21, 2021, from 10:00am to 2:00pm. Afterwards, the new training center will be dedicated for certifying public and private utilities and contractors for operating its new DELTA and TRIDENT machine-intelligent leak detection products.

While Gov. Newsom stopped short of declaring a statewide emergency, he acknowledged the drought was spreading at a rapid clip, announcing his decision standing in front of the San Luis Reservoir, where much of the shoreline was exposed because of low water levels.

Utilities have traditionally relied on sensitive listening devices to ‘hear’ or ‘see’ underground leaks. But, customer water usage, noise, low water pressures, high groundwater conditions, pipe materials and unreliable equipment often cause false-positive readings that don’t necessarily identify the worst leaks.

Digging for suspected leaks typically result in dry holes; wasting time, money, and continued unaccounted for water losses.

“Recent benchmarks show acoustic sensors, data loggers, correlators, tethered probes, and untethered free-swimming spheres can miss 80-100% of leaks,” states Chuck Hansen, CEO, Electro Scan Inc.

Continued Hansen, “Electro Scan’s technology changes everything. Instead measuring the size of the hole using low voltage focused electric current to achieve 1cm (3/4-inch) locational accuracy. Each leak is expressed in Gallons per Minute or Litres per Second; a first in the history of the water business.”

Located in the city of Sacramento, ground-zero for California’s most recent drought, Hansen is no stranger to the water business and critical environmental issues­.

Founding Hansen Software Inc. in 1983 with his father, Hansen designed and developed the leading water and sewer enterprise asset management systems that helped utilities address EPA consent decrees, selling his company to Golden Gate Capital and Infor Global in 2007 for $100 million.

An early investor in Facebook and baritone sax player who appeared on the last two CDs of Tower of Power, and played with artists like Huey Lewis, Macklemore, Kenny G, and Toby Keith, Hansen has re-directed his efforts to launch the first unambiguous, unbiased machine-intelligent solution that accurately finds and measure leaks in pressurized water pipes, without disrupting customer services.

No stranger to controversy, Hansen’s new technology also finds leaks in trenchless cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) liners. A nearly $5 billion a year pipeline renewal market that benefited from that limited acceptance criteria or simple visual inspection, Hansen’s more rigorous water tightness testing ensures pipe achieve its useful life, and don’t leak more than before rehabilitation.

