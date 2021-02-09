California's Health Data Network, Manifest MedEx, Announces Adam Harrison as Chief Growth Officer

Athenahealth veteran brings more than 18 years of experience leading high-performing sales teams

Manifest MedEx (MX) today announced the addition of Adam Harrison to serve as the first Chief Growth Officer for the nonprofit health data network currently spanning more than 25 million Californians, 120 hospitals, 700 ambulatory care sites, and seven health plans. In his role, Harrison is leading expansion of provider and health plan participants, ensuring MX solutions deliver maximum value to support each organization.

“At MX, our goal is to deliver the data needed for healthcare innovation in California,” said Claudia Williams, CEO, Manifest MedEx. “We’re thrilled to have Adam join our team. He understands the opportunity providers and health plans have to provide better and more personalized patient care, and support healthier communities, by joining the MX network.”

Harrison has more than 18 years of experience leading high-performing sales teams at the intersection of healthcare and technology. Prior to joining MX, Harrison served as Senior Vice President of sales for HealthMine, a digital member engagement company. In that role, Harrison built and led a sales team that more than doubled the number of patient members on the platform, increased revenue by over 40% in two years, and expanded sales into new markets, including Medicaid, federal employees, and healthcare exchanges.

Harrison previously directed enterprise sales efforts for athenahealth where he pioneered a new bi-directional data exchange business, led a national payer sales team at Optum that achieved double-digit growth several years in a row, and supported Verisk Health in signing deals with Fortune 500 employers.

“There is a critical role for HIE in any state and any market, but particularly in California where MX is making such a huge impact,” said Harrison. “People and organizations that are innovative and mission-focused really resonate with me. I’m looking forward to bringing that spirit of thinking and that type of approach to my work with MX.”

About Manifest MedEx

As California’s leading nonprofit health data network, Manifest MedEx delivers real-time information to help healthcare providers and health plans care for millions of patients every day. Together, we are transforming the healthcare landscape across the state, supporting California as a leader in affordable, proactive, and compassionate medical care. For more information, visit manifestmedex.org and follow us at @ManifestMedEx.

