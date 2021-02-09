Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

California's Health Data Network, Manifest MedEx, Announces Adam Harrison as Chief Growth Officer

02/09/2021 | 09:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Athenahealth veteran brings more than 18 years of experience leading high-performing sales teams

Manifest MedEx (MX) today announced the addition of Adam Harrison to serve as the first Chief Growth Officer for the nonprofit health data network currently spanning more than 25 million Californians, 120 hospitals, 700 ambulatory care sites, and seven health plans. In his role, Harrison is leading expansion of provider and health plan participants, ensuring MX solutions deliver maximum value to support each organization.

“At MX, our goal is to deliver the data needed for healthcare innovation in California,” said Claudia Williams, CEO, Manifest MedEx. “We’re thrilled to have Adam join our team. He understands the opportunity providers and health plans have to provide better and more personalized patient care, and support healthier communities, by joining the MX network.”

Harrison has more than 18 years of experience leading high-performing sales teams at the intersection of healthcare and technology. Prior to joining MX, Harrison served as Senior Vice President of sales for HealthMine, a digital member engagement company. In that role, Harrison built and led a sales team that more than doubled the number of patient members on the platform, increased revenue by over 40% in two years, and expanded sales into new markets, including Medicaid, federal employees, and healthcare exchanges.

Harrison previously directed enterprise sales efforts for athenahealth where he pioneered a new bi-directional data exchange business, led a national payer sales team at Optum that achieved double-digit growth several years in a row, and supported Verisk Health in signing deals with Fortune 500 employers.

“There is a critical role for HIE in any state and any market, but particularly in California where MX is making such a huge impact,” said Harrison. “People and organizations that are innovative and mission-focused really resonate with me. I’m looking forward to bringing that spirit of thinking and that type of approach to my work with MX.”

About Manifest MedEx

As California’s leading nonprofit health data network, Manifest MedEx delivers real-time information to help healthcare providers and health plans care for millions of patients every day. Together, we are transforming the healthcare landscape across the state, supporting California as a leader in affordable, proactive, and compassionate medical care. For more information, visit manifestmedex.org and follow us at @ManifestMedEx.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:10aKINDRED BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:10aClearOne Defeats Shure's Meritless Preliminary Injunction Motion
GL
03:10aDREMIO : Announces Support for Apache Arrow Flight High-Performance Data Transfer
BU
03:10aDOMO : Announces Domo :palooza 2021
BU
03:10aManhattan Scientifics Issues Year End Update
BU
03:10aOptimizeRx Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
03:10aCostco Wholesale Commits $1 Million to Venture Capital Firm Fearless Fund to Support Women of Color Founders
BU
03:10aQUADPACK INDUSTRIES, S.A. : Quadpack expands its presence in the Americas
AN
03:09aDOLLAR GENERAL : Inducted into Training Magazine's Hall of Fame
PU
03:09aSHOPIFY : Shop Pay expands to Facebook and Instagram
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : A TESLA FOR A BITCOIN: Musk drives up cryptocurrency price with $1.5 billion purchase
2NESTLÉ S.A. : NESTLE S A : says Gerber products in China are safe, rejects group's post
3BETSSON AB : BETSSON : Year-end report and Q4 2020
4S&P 500 : Bitcoin powers towards $50K as Tesla takes it mainstream
5DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Credit Suisse is less optimistic

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ