California's Lake Cachuma reaches capacity

Lake Cachuma serves thousands of residents in Santa Barbara County including Modesto and Goletta.

The lake's water levels are being closely monitored and the Bureau of Reclamation intends to release water over the spillway, something that has not happened for a decade.

California has been deluged since Dec. 26 by seven atmospheric rivers that have dumped up to 30 inches (76 cm) of rain over some areas. The state has been in a drought since 2020.

Several campers at the lake experienced first hand how quickly the lake swelled over 50%.

"To see the lake fill up like this is like a dream come true. I mean, we've seen it so far. Down we go for walks all the time. And now the lake is filling up. It's just so positive and we weren't sure that we would ever see it," said camper Christine Whitmire.

Lake visitor Steve Cend said, "In my mind, I couldn't imagine it could come up like it did and now be full all in five days. So duly impressed with Mother Nature."