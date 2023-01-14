Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
News 

California's Lake Cachuma reaches capacity

01/14/2023 | 12:01am EST
STORY: "The lake is now at 100%. About a week ago it was 33%. Last time it was at 100% was in 2011, 2016, it went down to 6%. So it's just great to be here today and have the lake at full capacity," Santa Barbara County Public Works Spokesman Lael Wageneck told Reuters on Friday (January 13).

Lake Cachuma serves thousands of residents in Santa Barbara County including Modesto and Goletta.

The lake's water levels are being closely monitored and the Bureau of Reclamation intends to release water over the spillway, something that has not happened for a decade.

California has been deluged since Dec. 26 by seven atmospheric rivers that have dumped up to 30 inches (76 cm) of rain over some areas. The state has been in a drought since 2020.

Several campers at the lake experienced first hand how quickly the lake swelled over 50%.

"To see the lake fill up like this is like a dream come true. I mean, we've seen it so far. Down we go for walks all the time. And now the lake is filling up. It's just so positive and we weren't sure that we would ever see it," said camper Christine Whitmire.

Lake visitor Steve Cend said, "In my mind, I couldn't imagine it could come up like it did and now be full all in five days. So duly impressed with Mother Nature."


© Reuters 2023
