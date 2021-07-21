California's PG&E to bury 10,000 miles of power lines to prevent wildfires

July 21 (Reuters) - Pacific Gas and Electric Co said
on Wednesday it was burying 10,000 miles of power lines in
high-risk fire zones to prevent wildfires as part of a safety
initiative announced in California's Butte County that would
take more than one year to complete.
The utility maintains more than 25,000 miles of overhead
distribution power lines in the highest fire-risk zones, or more
than 30% of its total distribution overhead system, according to
PG&E.
The company emerged from bankruptcy last year. It had sought
protection from creditors after wildfires sparked by its
equipment in 2017 and 2018 drove the utility's potential
liabilities into tens of billions of dollars.
In 2020, California suffered its most damaging wildfire
season on record in terms of acreage burned. As of May,
California authorities documented over 1,000 more wildfires
across the state this year than had erupted by the same time
last year.
Burying power lines, or undergrounding, lessens the need for
public safety power shutoffs, which are a last resort during
dry, windy conditions to reduce the risk of trees touching live
power lines and sparking a wildfire.
PG&E serves more than 16 million people across 70,000 square
miles in Northern and Central California.
