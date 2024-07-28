STORY: Thousands of firefighters were battling a fast growing wildfire in northern California on Saturday, after the blaze more than doubled in size in a 24-hour span -- becoming the largest fire among dozens burning across the country right now.

The Park Fire had scorched more than 350,000 acres about 90 miles north of state capital Sacramento as of Saturday evening, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

More than 130 structures have been destroyed, with evacuation orders and warnings issued for communities in several counties.

It was only 10% contained so far, authorities said.

But cooler temperatures and more humid air were expected in the region, potentially helping efforts to slow the spread of the fire.

A man was arrested on Thursday on suspicion that he started the Park Fire, by pushing a burning car into a bone-dry gully the day before.

The size of the blaze has now overtaken Oregon's Durkee Fire, which was the country's largest active wildfire.

The Durkee Fire has scorched nearly 290,000 acres in the state's east.

It was set off by lightning on July 17, with high winds fanning flames across brush, timberland and ranches.

It's among 45 large fires burning across Oregon, according to the state's forestry department on Friday.

In the northeast, where the Battle Mountain Complex Fire has scorched nearly 160,000 acres, local rancher Don Cape says he's never seen a fire like it, in his 78 years living in the area.

"I''ve lived here all my life and never, never seen it this way. Never... It just, it's this wind and blowing ambers that just take off. And where you go, you got one near. You got one over here."

Meanwhile, the U.S. Forest Service said, a firefighter has died after a single-engine tanker crashed near the Falls Fire in southeastern Oregon.