Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

California, states to appeal bid to stop $4 billion payout to Albertsons shareholders

12/13/2022 | 12:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the company logo for Kroger Co on the floor of the NYSE in New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The attorneys general of California, Illinois and Washington D.C., on Tuesday said they would appeal a federal court's refusal to temporarily prevent Albertsons Companies Inc, which is being purchased by rival Kroger Co, from paying a $4 billion dividend to shareholders.

The dividend is currently on hold by the order of a Washington state court, which expires on Dec. 19.

Consumer advocates say Albertsons, which owns such grocery brands as Safeway and Star Market, should be use the money to continue to compete against Kroger and that the payout harms grocery consumers and workers.

Kroger in mid-October announced that it was snapping up Albertsons in a $25 billion deal between the No. 1 and 2 standalone grocers, saying that the combined company would better compete against U.S. grocery industry leader Walmart Inc on prices.

Judge Carl Nichols of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia refused Monday to issue a preliminary injunction halting the payment. The state attorneys general said on Tuesday that they would ask an appeals court for the preliminary injunction.

Last week, a state court in Washington declined to issue preliminary injunction stopping the payment, which was filed by the states' attorneys general who sought to block the payout until antitrust reviews of the proposed merger were completed.

Albertsons said in a statement that the claims put forward by the four attorneys general in the two separate lawsuits were "meritless and provides no legal basis for preventing the payment of a dividend."

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC. 0.48% 21.04 Delayed Quote.-30.64%
KROGER CO. (THE) -1.57% 45.96 Delayed Quote.2.67%
WALMART INC. -0.42% 147.35 Delayed Quote.0.43%
Latest news "Economy"
12:50pFTSE 100 Closed Up Boosted by US Inflation Data -2-
DJ
12:50pFTSE 100 Closed Up Boosted by US Inflation Data
DJ
12:48pItaly's Leonardo to repay early 500-million-euro term loan
RE
12:45pU.s. attorney's office in manhattan to hold press conference at…
RE
12:39pCalifornia, states to appeal bid to stop $4 billion payout to Albertsons shareholders
RE
12:38pDanske Bank pleads guilty to resolve long-running Estonia money-laundering probe
RE
12:37pCanada to remove military from sex offence investigations
RE
12:36pBelgian supermarket chain Colruyt operating profit slides
RE
12:33pAt COP15 summit, U.N. announces nature restoration priorities through 2030
RE
12:32pU.S. soy, corn, wheat futures rise on speculative buying
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Futures rise ahead of CPI report, Fed rate decision
2Sam Bankman-Fried's sudden turn from white knight to detainee
3Futures jump as CPI data eases jitters over interest rates
4Analyst recommendations: Amphenol, Domino's Pizza, Honeywell, NetApp, T..
5Berkshire Hathaway sells $34.4 million worth of shares in China's BYD

HOT NEWS