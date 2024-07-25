By Zaeem Shoaib

The California Statewide Communities Development Authority is selling $389.6 million in revenue bonds for construction and equipment of a cancer treatment facility owned by the hospital network John Muir Health.

Proceeds from the tax-exempt issuance would partly be used to finance construction and equipping of the UCSF-John Muir Health Jean and Ken Hofmann Cancer Center in Walnut Creek. The cancer center, which opened Feb. 26 and had construction and equipment costs of $270 million, aims to address the growing need for cancer care in Contra Costa County, according to documents posted Wednesday on MuniOS.

John Muir Health and its subsidiaries generated about $2.4 billion of total operating revenue in 2023, and had total assets of about $3.7 billion at the end of last year.

The authority plans to use the proceeds from the issuance to refund or finance all or a portion of previous obligations.

Interest rate and pricing information aren't yet available. The bonds, which have maturities ranging from 2025 to 2054, will be available for delivery in August. Interest on the bonds will be payable semiannually on June 1 and Dec. 1.

S&P Global Ratings assigned a rating of A+ to the bonds, while Fitch Ratings has rated them at A.

BofA Securities is acting as lead manager on the sale.

