California to lift most COVID-19 limits, freeing up businesses

LOS ANGELES, May 21 (Reuters) - California will lift most
remaining crowd-capacity limits and physical distancing
requirements related to COVID-19 on June 15, proceeding to fully
reopen its economy as the pandemic abates and vaccination rates
grow, health officials said on Friday.
The new policy will end California's complicated,
color-coded system of tiered restrictions, first imposed on a
county-by-county basis last August.
California, the most populous U.S. state with some 40
million people, was the first to impose statewide stay-at-home
orders and mandatory business closures in March 2020 as the
pandemic began to take hold.
Tough constraints were renewed when California became a
leading U.S. coronavirus hotspot during a surge in cases that
swept much of the country late last year, straining healthcare
systems until the vaccine rollout in early 2021 helped slow the
outbreak.
California gradually eased restrictions again as infection
rates, hospitalizations and deaths markedly declined. Last month
Governor Gavin Newsom set the goal of fully reopening commerce
in mid-June, as long as hospital admissions remained low with
enough vaccine available for everyone over age 16 who wants one.
Public health officials said those targets are being met,
allowing all businesses still subject to restrictions to "return
to usual operations with no capacity limits or physical
distancing requirements," except for "mega events."
"We are tracking well in meeting our goals," state Health
Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly told reporters on a conference call.
The latest policy will require vaccine verification or a
negative COVID-19 test result for anyone attending indoor
gatherings of more than 5,000 people.
Ghaly said venue operators would have the option of allowing
attendees to verify their vaccine status through
"self-attestation," saying the state was "not requiring or
considering vaccine passports for vendors."
The same attendance conditions are recommended, but not
required, for outdoor assemblies of 10,000 or more people, the
Department of Public Health said.
"Relaxing many of our public health measures is possible
because we've chosen to get vaccinated against COVID-19, worn
masks and kept our distance," the agency's director, Dr. Tomas
Aragon, said in a statement.
California has logged nearly 3.7 million known COVID-19
cases, with 61,672 deaths, according to state health figures.
Even with one of the lowest rates of infection by population
in the country, California documented 1,627 new cases and 69
deaths on Thursday. Nearly 36 million vaccine doses have been
administered in the state so far, with 16.3 million people fully
vaccinated, the health department said.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Additional reporting
by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago;
Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)