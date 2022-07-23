Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

California truckers halt 'gig-worker' law protests over weekend as port activity slows

07/23/2022 | 02:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A cargo ship is seen near the port of Oakland, California

(Reuters) - Independent truckers who have been protesting at California's busy Oakland seaport over the past week against a new state law known as the "gig-worker" law took a break on Saturday, when the port business slowed to a crawl.

But some truckers said protests may resume on Monday when normal port traffic is scheduled.

"Protests are scheduled for Monday to Friday, as the port also does not have any major operations scheduled through the weekend," Bill Aboudi, owner of a trucking company and supporter of the protests, told Reuters.

The Port of Oakland's four marine terminals do not have scheduled operating hours on Saturday and the truck gates, too remain shut, Oakland Port's spokesperson confirmed to Reuters.

However, Oakland Port spokesperson also said operation of the terminals is leased out to companies that schedule their operations and may have been carrying out some shipping operations on Saturday morning.

Oakland International Container Terminal (OICT) is the largest, handling about 70% of the port's cargo. It is operated by SSA Marine, who did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment, outside of business hours.

"If the protests will resume or not on Monday, that shall be determined on Monday only as the truckers are in active talks with the concerned authorities," Aboudi said.

Operations at the Northern California port ground to a near standstill last week after protesters used pickets and tractor-trailers to block terminal gates. Work on ships and docks slowed after cargo flows stopped and hundreds of International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) members declined to cross blockade lines for safety reasons.

The Port of Oakland is a key hub for California's $20 billion-plus agriculture exports, which include almonds, dairy products and wine. The eighth-busiest U.S. container seaport, which also handles imports like coffee, electronics and manhole covers, was already working to clear a pandemic-fueled cargo backup before the trucker protests began.

Independent truck drivers are opposed to California's labor law formally known as AB5. It would make it harder for companies to classify workers as independent contractors.

Truckers say the law will require them to spend thousands of dollars on insurance and equipment rentals like chassis to remain independent.

"AB5 is everything that obstructs a small truck business owner's ambition to live the 'American Dream,'" Aboudi said.

(Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; editing by Diane Craft)

By RachnaManojkumar Dhanrajani and Lisa Baertlein


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:57pCalifornia truckers halt 'gig-worker' law protests over weekend as port activity slows
RE
02:02pChina heightens warning to U.S. over possible House Speaker Pelosi visit to Taiwan -FT
RE
02:00pChina heightens warning to U.S. over possible House Speaker Pelosi visit to Taiwan -FT
RE
01:29pReactions to Russia's strike on Ukraine's Odesa port
RE
12:27pArgentina's new economy chief to meet IMF head on Monday
RE
12:06pWHO declares monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency
RE
12:01pBIDEN'S PHYSICIAN : president's COVID conditions continue to improve
RE
12:00pRussian missile attack reports imperil grain deal
RE
11:59a'I am the underdog,' says British PM candidate Sunak
RE
11:38aTurkey summons Swedish charges d'affaires over 'terrorist propaganda' in Stockholm - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Orange and MasMovil sign $19 billion merger agreement in Spain
2China's home-grown C919 jet nears certification as test planes complete..
3ICICI Bank: Opening Remarks of Analyst Call for quarter ended June 30, ..
4China says medical insurance fund in the black, responding to concerns
5Volkswagen CEO, facing series of setbacks, will step down

HOT NEWS