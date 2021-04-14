Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CaliforniaChoice Adds Cigna + Oscar to Health Plan Portfolio

04/14/2021 | 03:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHOICE Administrators announced the addition of Cigna + Oscar to the CaliforniaChoice multi-carrier private health insurance exchange. With coverage from Cigna + Oscar available effective July 1, 2021, small business employees now have more than 120 plan options available and 20 different networks in the CaliforniaChoice program.

“At CaliforniaChoice, we celebrate the differences of each of our members,” said Michael Payton, Senior Vice President of Sales and Account Management at CHOICE Administrators, the parent organization for CaliforniaChoice. “Adding Cigna + Oscar to our portfolio allows us to provide our members with more health care choices to meet their diverse needs.”

“Oscar’s EPO (Exclusive Provider Organization) plans have been offered through CaliforniaChoice in Southern California since 2018,” Payton continued. “We’re very excited to now add Cigna + Oscar plans statewide, because their partnership brings together the power of Cigna’s networks with Oscar’s member-focused experience.”

“Cigna’s LocalPlus® network and Oscar’s tech-driven approach to customer service and care navigation make it a great choice for those looking for a more affordable alternative in today’s health care marketplace,” said Troy Parant, Senior Market Director (West). “Cigna + Oscar offers EPO plans in all four metal tiers with a variety of member benefits, including 24/7 virtual urgent care with a $0 copay on all plans through the Oscar app, as well as dedicated care teams for each member, to help individuals manage their care and access Cigna’s behavioral health network.”

In addition to Cigna + Oscar, the health plans available regionally or statewide through CaliforniaChoice are Anthem Blue Cross, Health Net, Kaiser Permanente, Oscar Health, Sharp Health Plan, Sutter Health Plus, UnitedHealthcare, and Western Health Advantage.

About CHOICE Administrators

CHOICE Administrators is the parent organization of CaliforniaChoice, the employee-choice private health exchange, and ChoiceBuilder, America’s first ancillary benefits exchange. Together, the two exchanges currently serve nearly 30,000 small businesses and more than 456,000 members.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:31pWIIT S P A  : Slates for the appointment of the Corporate Boards
PU
03:31pINVESTIGATION ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates RMBL, CATM, ATH, CUB, CTB; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
PR
03:31pCaliforniaChoice Adds Cigna + Oscar to Health Plan Portfolio
BU
03:31pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) Investors
BU
03:30pPlatinum Group Metals Ltd. Reports Further Appeal
NE
03:25pInvestors on death of notorious Wall Street scammer Bernie Madoff
RE
03:25pMODERNA  : discusses COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing with Nexus Pharmaceuticals -sources
RE
03:24pWells Fargo starts to emerge from sales scandal as first-quarter profit jumps
RE
03:24pINVESTIGATION ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates PFBI, NCBS, SNX, MX, STAY; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
PR
03:23pMEDIATEK  : to Webcast 1Q21 Result Conference Call on April 28, 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coinbase listing marks latest step in crypto's march to the mainstream
2Coinbase valued at $100 billion in Nasdaq debut
3Coinbase reference price set at $250 per share ahead of Nasdaq debut
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : World stocks rally to record highs, dollar slips
5SAP SE : SAP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] wi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ