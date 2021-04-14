CaliforniaChoice Adds Cigna + Oscar to Health Plan Portfolio

CHOICE Administrators announced the addition of Cigna + Oscar to the CaliforniaChoice multi-carrier private health insurance exchange. With coverage from Cigna + Oscar available effective July 1, 2021, small business employees now have more than 120 plan options available and 20 different networks in the CaliforniaChoice program.

“At CaliforniaChoice, we celebrate the differences of each of our members,” said Michael Payton, Senior Vice President of Sales and Account Management at CHOICE Administrators, the parent organization for CaliforniaChoice. “Adding Cigna + Oscar to our portfolio allows us to provide our members with more health care choices to meet their diverse needs.”

“Oscar’s EPO (Exclusive Provider Organization) plans have been offered through CaliforniaChoice in Southern California since 2018,” Payton continued. “We’re very excited to now add Cigna + Oscar plans statewide, because their partnership brings together the power of Cigna’s networks with Oscar’s member-focused experience.”

“Cigna’s LocalPlus® network and Oscar’s tech-driven approach to customer service and care navigation make it a great choice for those looking for a more affordable alternative in today’s health care marketplace,” said Troy Parant, Senior Market Director (West). “Cigna + Oscar offers EPO plans in all four metal tiers with a variety of member benefits, including 24/7 virtual urgent care with a $0 copay on all plans through the Oscar app, as well as dedicated care teams for each member, to help individuals manage their care and access Cigna’s behavioral health network.”

In addition to Cigna + Oscar, the health plans available regionally or statewide through CaliforniaChoice are Anthem Blue Cross, Health Net, Kaiser Permanente, Oscar Health, Sharp Health Plan, Sutter Health Plus, UnitedHealthcare, and Western Health Advantage.

About CHOICE Administrators

CHOICE Administrators is the parent organization of CaliforniaChoice, the employee-choice private health exchange, and ChoiceBuilder, America’s first ancillary benefits exchange. Together, the two exchanges currently serve nearly 30,000 small businesses and more than 456,000 members.

