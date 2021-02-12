Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

 CaliforniaChoice Launches New Website as First Milestone in Digitization Strategy

02/12/2021 | 12:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHOICE Administrators announced today the launch of its redesigned website for CaliforniaChoice, America’s largest multi-carrier private health exchange for small business. This is a key milestone in the organization’s larger digitization strategy, which seeks to improve processes, including enrollment and renewals, for customers. The website features a customized experience for brokers, employers, and members, streamlined functionality, and a more modern design.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210212005064/en/

“At CaliforniaChoice, we’re focused on serving the diverse needs of brokers, employers, and members,” said Polly Neves, Executive Vice President of Marketing. “The new site will help us better serve those needs by tailoring the user experience, simplifying access to key information and resources, and increasing the ability for customers to manage their benefits online.”

“Having a strong online presence is vital for any organization,” said Darren Cobb, Vice President of Information Technology. “We’re very excited about the new calchoice.com because the platform allows us to build unique, innovative experiences for our customers and continue to make ongoing advancements.”

CaliforniaChoice offers coverage from eight different health plans and more than 100 benefit plan designs in a single program. Members can select from Anthem Blue Cross, Health Net, Kaiser Permanente, Oscar Health, Sharp Health Plan, Sutter Health Plus, UnitedHealthcare, and Western Health Advantage. The private exchange gives employees the ability to find a plan to address their individual or family needs, while enabling the employer to lock in a rate for the group for 12 months.

About CHOICE Administrators

CHOICE Administrators is the parent organization of CaliforniaChoice and ChoiceBuilder, America’s first ancillary benefits exchange. Together, the two exchanges currently serve more than 450,000 members across the state. The CaliforniaChoice provider network includes more than 85,629 unique individual health care providers and 390+ unique hospitals.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:09aTreat Yourself This Valentine's Day
PU
06:09aIMMIGRATION UPDATE : Germany | New travel restrictions until 17th of February
PU
06:09aALKEMY S P A : 12.02.2021 – FY 2020 risultati preliminari
PU
06:06aAMERICAN AIRLINES : White House meets with airline CEOs on COVID-19 travel issues
RE
06:06aASTRAZENECA : Hunt for Covid-19 Vaccine Will Have Stumbles
AQ
06:05aLONG-TERM PERSPECTIVES ON THE NORWEGIAN ECONOMY 2021 : Poised for long-term success
PU
06:05aMCDONALD : Canadian operators rally to support RMHC Manitoba with $500K ➝
PU
06:05aPLANTRONICS : Powering Hybrid Classrooms with Poly Studio USB
PU
06:05aJAMES FISHER AND SONS : Offshore adopts new structure to meet its customers'... 12 February 2021
PU
06:05aEXELON : Dresden Station Helps County to Prepare for Potential Flooding
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin soars to all-time high after BNY Mellon announces crypto venture
2EXCLUSIVE: How GameStop missed out on capitalizing on the Reddit rally
3ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
4FLOW TRADERS N.V. : FLOW TRADERS N : Q420 RESULTS
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : Vaccine production not perfect but our drug saves lives, AstraZeneca says, as ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ