 CaliforniaChoice Launches New Website as First Milestone in Digitization Strategy

CHOICE Administrators announced today the launch of its redesigned website for CaliforniaChoice, America’s largest multi-carrier private health exchange for small business. This is a key milestone in the organization’s larger digitization strategy, which seeks to improve processes, including enrollment and renewals, for customers. The website features a customized experience for brokers, employers, and members, streamlined functionality, and a more modern design.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210212005064/en/

“At CaliforniaChoice, we’re focused on serving the diverse needs of brokers, employers, and members,” said Polly Neves, Executive Vice President of Marketing. “The new site will help us better serve those needs by tailoring the user experience, simplifying access to key information and resources, and increasing the ability for customers to manage their benefits online.”

“Having a strong online presence is vital for any organization,” said Darren Cobb, Vice President of Information Technology. “We’re very excited about the new calchoice.com because the platform allows us to build unique, innovative experiences for our customers and continue to make ongoing advancements.”

CaliforniaChoice offers coverage from eight different health plans and more than 100 benefit plan designs in a single program. Members can select from Anthem Blue Cross, Health Net, Kaiser Permanente, Oscar Health, Sharp Health Plan, Sutter Health Plus, UnitedHealthcare, and Western Health Advantage. The private exchange gives employees the ability to find a plan to address their individual or family needs, while enabling the employer to lock in a rate for the group for 12 months.

About CHOICE Administrators

CHOICE Administrators is the parent organization of CaliforniaChoice and ChoiceBuilder, America’s first ancillary benefits exchange. Together, the two exchanges currently serve more than 450,000 members across the state. The CaliforniaChoice provider network includes more than 85,629 unique individual health care providers and 390+ unique hospitals.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210212005064/en/