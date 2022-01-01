Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Calisto Tanzi, Parmalat founder convicted over huge 2003 bankruptcy, dies at 83

01/01/2022 | 12:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The jailed founder and former chief executive of the failed Italian food giant Parmalat Calisto Tanzi ...

ROME (Reuters) - Businessman Calisto Tanzi, who transformed a small family milk company into the multi-national food powerhouse Parmalat only to see it collapse in one of Italy's biggest fraudulent bankruptcies, died on Saturday, aged 83.

Tanzi died of pneumonia in a hospital in Parma, the city in central Italy where he had made his fortune, his family said.

Parmalat collapsed in 2003 when a 14 billion euro hole was uncovered in its balance sheet, wiping out the savings of thousands of small investors in a bankruptcy that also reverberated across the worlds of banking, sport, tourism and entertainment.

The company was found to have overstated its profits and sales for years and the collapse sparked litigation worldwide against dozens of banks.

Tanzi underwent a series of trials along with other company executives and prominent Italian bankers. He was convicted of market-rigging, fraudulent bankruptcy and other charges and sentenced to several jail terms.

Born in 1938 in the small town of Collecchio, when he was 22 he took over his grandfather's local milk company. More than four decades later the Parmalat group had about 130 factories around the world making milk, yogurt, and other food products.

His business galaxy also included a first division soccer club, a tourism company and a television network. It also sponsored ski and Formula One auto racing teams.

The Parmalat crisis erupted in 2003 when the company said a 4 billion euro bank account held by a Cayman Islands unit did not exist, forcing management to seek bankruptcy protection and triggering a criminal fraud probe.

Despite the company's investment-grade rating at the time, concerns had previously swirled over its failure to explain why it did not use cash shown on its balance sheet to cut debt.

Authorities later found that Tanzi had hidden art treasures by masters such as Pablo Picasso, Claude Monet and Vincent van Gogh in friends' homes. The art was auctioned off in 2019.

(This story fixes spelling of first name, Calisto not Callisto)

(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Gareth Jones)

By Philip Pullella


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CLASS III MILK FUTURES (DC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.05% 18.42 End-of-day quote.16.65%
CLASS IV MILK?FUTURES (GDK) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.10% 19.87 End-of-day quote.44.09%
DRY WHEY?FUTURES (DY) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 63.9 End-of-day quote.44.57%
NONFAT DRY MILK FUTURES (GNF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.18% 154.575 End-of-day quote.36.67%
S&P GSCI CLASS III MILK (USD) -0.53% 157.3273 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:58pCalisto Tanzi, Parmalat founder convicted over huge 2003 bankruptcy, dies at 83
RE
12:04pEngland reports 162,572 new COVID-19 cases, another record
RE
11:59aBrazil's Bolsonaro extends tax breaks for labor-intensive industries
RE
11:58aOmicron dampens global New Year celebrations, fewer watch ball drop in Times Square
RE
11:38aS. Africa says farewell to 'national conscience' Tutu
RE
10:14aFrench new passenger car registrations fall 15% year on year in Dec
RE
09:37aOFFICE OF PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA : Statement by the Prime Minister on Haiti's Independence Day
PU
09:07aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Striding Forward Holding High the Banner of Building a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind
PU
07:30aEU drafts plan to label gas and nuclear investments as green
RE
07:20aTurkey hikes energy prices; Istanbul monthly inflation highest in decade
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street ends tumultuous year near record highs
2SoftBank : 2022 New Year's Message
3Omicron dampens global New Year celebrations, fewer watch ball drop in ..
4EU drafts plan to label gas and nuclear investments as green
5Japan to help build Bill Gates' high-tech nuclear reactor in Wyoming -Y..

HOT NEWS