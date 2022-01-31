Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Call for Entries: NAREE's 72nd Annual Real Estate Journalism Competition Module Opens Feb. 1

01/31/2022 | 12:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The National Association of Real Estate Editors has issued a call for entries for NAREE's 72nd Annual Journalism Competition.

Deadline: Enter on www.naree.org between Feb. 1 and March 1, 2022, 11:59 p.m. EST. NAREE’s journalism competition is for work published or aired in 2021.

NAREE’s journalism competition is open to reporters, columnists, writers, editors, and freelancers covering commercial and residential real estate, mortgage finance, sustainable development, and related real estate fields, including home building and design.

Competition categories for work with a single byline include Best Collection of Work - Residential Real Estate, Best Collection of Work - Commercial Real Estate, Best Column, Best Economic Analysis, Best Architecture story, Best Interior Design story, and the Kenneth R. Harney Award for Best Consumer Education Reporting.

Categories for individual writers published in a daily or weekly newspaper include Best Residential Real Estate Story, and Best Commercial Real Estate Story.

Three categories are available to magazine writers with a single byline including Best Residential, Mortgage, or Financial Real Estate magazine story.

Teams of journalists and individuals can enter work in Best E-Newsletter, Best Breaking News Story, Best Investigative Report or Series, Best International Real Estate Story and Best Multi-Platform Package or Series. Teams or individuals may enter Best Audio Report or Podcast, and/or Best Video Report.

Publications may enter the Best Newspaper Real Estate or Home Section, Best Home or Shelter Magazine, Best Web Site, or Best Newsletter categories.

All categories are listed on NAREE.org

NAREE's Platinum Award of $1,000 recognizes the Best Overall Individual Entry. The Kenneth R. Harney Award for Best Consumer Education Reporting carries a $1,000 prize. The Best Freelance Collection winner receives $500. The Ruth Ryon Best Young Journalist (age 30 or under) winner and Gold winners in 29 categories receive $250 awards.

Winners will be announced at NAREE's fall conference.

The faculty of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University will judge entries on clarity of writing, objectivity, originality, depth of reporting, and/or graphic design/production.

All professional journalists writing for bona fide independent news outlets, both NAREE members and non-members, may enter.

NAREE, founded in 1929, is a non-profit association of reporters, editors, authors and online journalists.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
12:20pOLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Bruno guimarães transferred to newcastle
AN
12:19pRETA INVESTOR NOTICE : Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Securities Class Action Pending
GL
12:19pSHAREHOLDER NOTICE : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates APR, ZGNX, CRHC, DNAA
GL
12:19pSHAREHOLDER NOTICE : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates APR, ZGNX, CRHC, DNAA
GL
12:18pReady-made reunion dinners come into vogue in China
RE
12:18pLockdown parties report criticises failures of leadership in UK government
RE
12:18pLockdown parties report criticises failures of leadership in UK government
RE
12:18pU.S. and UK ready to punish Putin associates if Russia invades Ukraine
RE
12:18pNOVARTIS AG : Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
12:17pThird Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook owner Meta to lift veil off its metaverse business
2Analyst recommendations: Anglo American, Berkeley, Beyond Meat, Tesco, ..
3Global stocks rebound but head for worst January since 2016
4Italy's Saipem sinks after profit warning and call for cash
5Shell begins trading under simpler, single-line share structure

HOT NEWS