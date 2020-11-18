Call for Submissions: Staples Connect Announces The Breakthrough Project: February 2021

Makers, innovators, entrepreneurs are encouraged to submit working and learning products and services

Staples Connect today announced its first-ever Staples Connect Breakthrough Project scheduled for Feb. 8, 2021. The Staples Connect Breakthrough Project is designed to accelerate the path to market for small businesses and entrepreneurs by providing an opportunity to compete for shelf space and visibility at Staples Connect and Staples Stores. Now until Dec. 9, 2020, entrepreneurs and small businesses are invited to submit products and services that support customers in working and learning. Staples Connect will choose certain products and services to advance and be presented in a virtual, face-to-face meeting with Staples Connect buyers on Feb. 8, 2021. Following the event, Staples will choose numerous winning products and services to be carried in select Staples Connect and Staples Stores across the country.

“The goal of The Staples Connect Breakthrough Project is to develop a strong set of new, unique and innovative Working and Learning products and services to offer our customers who are experiencing a shift in the way they work and learn,” said Brian Coupland, SVP Retail Merchandising, Staples US Retail. “With a strategy rooted in community and connection, The Staples Connect Breakthrough Project is just another step in helping local businesses, freelancers and entrepreneurs succeed through a lasting partnership. We’re thrilled to kick off the first inaugural event and look forward to continuing in the future.”

Supporting Small Businesses Through COVID-19 and Beyond

Now more than ever, it’s important for retailers to amplify the ideas that small businesses and entrepreneurs bring to the table. Staples Connect is committed to building a community for working and learning that supports small businesses as customers and backs them as product partners.

Steps to Submit

Innovators can follow the steps to submit their product or service by Dec. 9, 2020. The timeline from there is as follows:

Product submission – Submit qualifying products and services by Dec. 9, 2020. Buyer match – Submissions will be reviewed by an expert buyer at Staples. Product review – Submitters will receive a notification through the app once their product has been reviewed. Event: The Staples Connect Breakthrough Project – Finalists will present their products in a virtual, face-to-face meeting on Feb. 8, 2021. Winner notification – Finalists will be notified of the outcome of their meeting through the app.

