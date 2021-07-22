Call to join the digital euro market advisory group

07/21/2021 / Press release

The engagement of stakeholders in the creation of the digital euro could help to smooth its introduction and speed up the expansion of its use. Having given the go-ahead for the investigation phase of the digital euro project, the Eurosystem has also established the Digital Euro Market Advisory Group, which will consist of highly motivated people from European stakeholders, acting in a personal capacity.By establishing a dialogue with market practitioners, the Eurosystem aims to better address the question of how a digital euro can add value to the euro area's complex and fast-evolving retail payments ecosystem.

Additional information about the aforementioned group, and the call for expression of interest for prospective members of the group can be found on the ECB website.