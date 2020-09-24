CallTower named one of IndustryWired's ‘Top 20 Companies with Most Disruptive Solutions in 2020'

South Jordan, Utah, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower has been announced as one of the ‘Top 20 Companies with Most Disruptive Solutions in 2020’ by IndustryWired, a brand of Stravium Intelligence.

The magazine issue features extraordinary companies that are revolutionizing business processes by leveraging disruptive technologies and adopting effective business strategies to deliver customer-oriented services. These next-generation companies are unleashing greater change across industries with advanced solutions to disrupt the status quo.

“The enlisted companies have realized the potential of technology and are working at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge solutions shaping the world of technology across industries globally,” says Ashish Sukhadeve, CEO, IndustryWired.

Technology is moving at a rapid pace and in several directions, making it challenging even to pay attention. Undoubtedly, disruptive technologies will have a substantial impact on businesses and provide opportunities to revolutionize conventional businesses.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the ‘Top 20 Companies with Most Disruptive Solutions in 2020’ by IndustryWired,” says CallTower Chief Revenue Officer, William Rubio. “Our driving force is delivering superior Native Microsoft Teams, Cisco HCS and Webex and CT Cloud UCaaS solutions to empower our customers with extended options. Our customers leverage all our platforms within one administrative portal, CallTower Connect. These innovations and solutions are what set us apart from the rest.”

About IndustryWired

IndustryWired features insights, trends, and opinions from the greatest business leaders, founders, C-suites, and entrepreneurs across different industries. IndustryWiredMagazine is the best go-to industry resource for helping today’s leaders build tomorrow’s leading businesses. IndustryWired is known for making a big impact by supporting business enterprises and leaders to augment their brand image and make effective business decisions.

To set up an interview or advertise your brand, contact info@industrywired.com.

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has become a leading provider of cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications solutions for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading, cloud-based, Unified Communications and Collaboration solutions, including Cisco® HCS, Webex Teams, Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Office 365, Enterprise Hosted Skype for Business, CT Cloud Voice, CT Cloud Boost, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and Cloud Contact Center for business customers.

For more information, contact marketing@calltower.com.

Attachment

Kade Herbert CallTower, Inc. 8003475444 marketing@calltower.com