Callie Cox Joins Social investment network eToro as Investment Analyst

HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eToro Group Ltd ("eToro"), a multi-asset platform that empowers people to grow their financial knowledge as part of a global community of investors, today announced the appointment of Callie Cox as Investment Analyst for the U.S. market.

In her new role, Callie will be responsible for providing expert analysis of U.S. market trends and sharing practical insights that empower eToro users to make the investment decisions that are right for them. She will be based in Charlotte, N.C.

Lule Demmissie, eToro's US CEO said: "We're thrilled to welcome Callie Cox to the eToro team. Her passion for the power of investing closely aligns with our core ideals as we work to increase our focus on the U.S. market. Callie also brings with her extensive knowledge of capital markets, including trends and economics in equities, derivatives and fixed income. Her professional experience and personal drive make her the perfect fit to help grow eToro's vision for the future as we scale our current product offering for U.S. users."

Callie joins eToro from Ally Invest where she held the role of Senior Investment Strategist. In this role she helped educate Ally Invest's customers about investing through a variety of reports, timely market alerts and strategic initiatives like videos, social projects and live events. She also represented Ally Invest as a public-facing leader with a passion for integrating behavioral psychology principles with investment education insights to connect with younger investors.

Callie Cox, eToro's Investment Analyst added: "I'm extremely excited to be joining the growing team at eToro. The company is at a pivotal stage in its growth trajectory, especially as it relates to the U.S. market. I look forward to working closely with eToro's investors to expand their knowledge and empower them on their investing journey. As a social investment network, eToro has a very unique, community-oriented offering and I'm excited to bring my experience to the table to help make investing more accessible to everyone."

Prior to Ally Invest, Callie was a Senior Research Analyst at LPL Financial and has held positions at notable financial institutions such as First Citizens Bank and TABB Group. She began her career working at the top-tier business publication, Bloomberg.

Callie holds a B.A. in Journalism and Mass Communication, Minor in Chemistry and Certificate in Business Journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She also holds her Series 7 and 66 FINRA licenses.

eToro's offering in the U.S. provides retail investors the opportunity to invest in 27 different cryptoassets and engage with eToro's popular CopyTrader platform. eToro is excited to expand its product range with the launch of zero commission stocks in the near future.

About eToro

eToro is a multi-asset investment platform that empowers people to grow their knowledge and wealth as part of a global community of successful investors. eToro was founded in 2007 with the vision of opening up the global markets so that everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today, eToro is a global community of more than 23 million registered users who share their investment strategies; and anyone can follow the approaches of those who have been the most successful. Due to the simplicity of the platform users can easily buy, hold, and sell assets, monitor their portfolio in real time, and transact whenever they want.

https://www.etoro.com

Disclosures

Crypto Trading is offered via eToro USA LLC. Securities trading is offered via eToro USA Securities, Inc.("The BD"), a broker dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The BD is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ( FINRA ) and Securities Investor Protection Corporation ( SIPC ). eToro USA LLC (NMLS ID: 1769299 ) is not a registered broker-dealer or FINRA member and your cryptocurrency holdings are not FDIC or SIPC insured. Our full disclosures page is here . Our fees page is here . eToro USA LLC. © 2022

