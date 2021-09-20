Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Calling Bids for Scanning, Indexing and Preparation of Documents for Archival of Employees' Provident Fund Department of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka

09/20/2021 | 11:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TENDER NOTICE

EMPLOYEES' PROVIDENT FUND DEPARTMENT

CALLING BIDS FOR SCANNING, INDEXING AND PREPARATION OF DOCUMENTS FOR ARCHIVAL OF EMPLOYEES' PROVIDENT FUND DEPARTMENT OF THE CENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA

  1. Sealed Bids are invited from the reputed firms to obtain services for scanning, indexing and preparing the documents for archival. Prospective bidders who have experience in providing similar service to at least one reputed largescale institution during the last three years ended 30.06.2021 are eligible to quote for this tender.
  2. Bid documents can be obtained from the Help Desk and Inquiries Counter, Lloyds' Building, Employees' Provident Fund Department (EPF), No 13, Sir Baron Jayathilake Mawatha, Colombo 01, on bank working days between 09.00 a.m. and 3.00 p.m. from 22.09.2021 to 07.10.2021 and downloaded from the www.cbsl.gov.lk under "Tender Notices" or from the EPF Website www.epf.lk under "EPF Tenders".
  3. Sealed Bids marked 'Bids for Scanning, Indexing and Preparation of Documents for Archival of EPF Department of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka" at the top left hand corner of the cover should be lodged in the Tender Box placed at the Lloyds' Building, Employees' Provident Fund Department (EPF), No 13, Sir Baron Jayathilake Mawatha, Colombo 01 or sent by the registered post to the Superintendent of the Employees' Provident Fund , Level 12, Tower 05, Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01.
  4. Bids will be closed on 07.10.2021 at 02.30 p.m. and will be opened immediately thereafter at the Conference Room of the EPF Department Level 12, Tower 05, Central Bank of Sri Lanka, No.30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01. The Bidder or an authorized representative may be present at the Bid opening subject to the security arrangements in operation at the time. Security clearance will be provided considering the prevailing Covid-19 prevention methods adhered by the CBSL at the time of the Bid Opening.
  5. For any further clarification, Bidders are requested to contact Assistant Superintendent/ Administration Division on Telephone: 011 2477969/011 2477962 or Personal Secretary to Superintendent/EPF: 011 2477982, e-mail: tenders.epf@cbsl.lk.

Superintendent,

Employees' Provident Fund Department

Central Bank of Sri Lanka

No 30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01

Telephone: 011 2477982, 011 2477969 E-mail : tenders.epf@cbsl.lk Website : www.epf.lk

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 03:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:42aSOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA : TRUE CRIME TAKES ON A NEW LOOK AT LiSTNR WITH THE LAUNCH OF INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALIST ADAM SHAND'S REAL CRIME PODCAST COLLECTION
PU
12:40aCHINA EVERGRANDE : NZ dlr eases as RBNZ dampens expectations for bigger rate hike, Aussie steadies
RE
12:37aHong Kong's new, patriots-only governance to prioritise housing issues - Lam
RE
12:35aMalaysian securities regulator reviews SPAC framework, citing demand
RE
12:33aCHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE : Bitcoin attempts recovery as Evergrande-led selloff eases
RE
12:32aUnion Minister of SteelReviews Status of Steel Cost Reduction in Production of PSUs;Directs for Cost Reduction through Improvement in Parameters
PU
12:32aINFO EDGE INDIA : IEIL Newspaper Publication for loss of shares
PU
12:32aSAFARICOM : Named global compact lead company
PU
12:23aViridian Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Shares of Common Stock and Preferred Stock
GL
12:22aSCREEN : Develops a High-resolution Model of the Direct Imaging System for Printed Circuit Boards
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World shares sink as China Evergrande fears spark risk off
2China Evergrande fears grip markets as Beijing stands back, for now
3Shell exits Permian with $9.5 billion Texas shale sale to ConocoPhillip..
4External review finds deeper rot in World Bank 'Doing Business' ranking..
5Exclusive-Netflix offers free plan in Kenya to entice new subscribers

HOT NEWS