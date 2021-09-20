TENDER NOTICE

EMPLOYEES' PROVIDENT FUND DEPARTMENT

CALLING BIDS FOR SCANNING, INDEXING AND PREPARATION OF DOCUMENTS FOR ARCHIVAL OF EMPLOYEES' PROVIDENT FUND DEPARTMENT OF THE CENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA

Sealed Bids are invited from the reputed firms to obtain services for scanning, indexing and preparing the documents for archival. Prospective bidders who have experience in providing similar service to at least one reputed largescale institution during the last three years ended 30.06.2021 are eligible to quote for this tender.

Bid documents can be obtained from the Help Desk and Inquiries Counter, Lloyds' Building, Employees' Provident Fund Department (EPF), No 13, Sir Baron Jayathilake Mawatha, Colombo 01, on bank working days between 09.00 a.m. and 3.00 p.m. from 22.09.2021 to 07.10.2021 and downloaded from the www.cbsl.gov.lk under "Tender Notices" or from the EPF Website www.epf.lk under "EPF Tenders".

Sealed Bids marked 'Bids for Scanning, Indexing and Preparation of Documents for Archival of EPF Department of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka" at the top left hand corner of the cover should be lodged in the Tender Box placed at the Lloyds' Building, Employees' Provident Fund Department (EPF), No 13, Sir Baron Jayathilake Mawatha, Colombo 01 or sent by the registered post to the Superintendent of the Employees' Provident Fund , Level 12, Tower 05, Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01.

Bids will be closed on 07.10.2021 at 02.30 p.m. and will be opened immediately thereafter at the Conference Room of the EPF Department Level 12, Tower 05, Central Bank of Sri Lanka, No.30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01. The Bidder or an authorized representative may be present at the Bid opening subject to the security arrangements in operation at the time. Security clearance will be provided considering the prevailing Covid-19 prevention methods adhered by the CBSL at the time of the Bid Opening.