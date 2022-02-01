Calm has returned to Guinea-Bissau, posts on president's accounts say

Earlier, the African Union and the West African regional bloc ECOWAS denounced an "attempted coup" in Guinea-Bissau after heavy gunfire was heard near a government compound where Embalo had been chairing a cabinet meeting.

"Calm returns to Bissau!" said a post on Embalo's official Facebook account. It included undated photos of Embalo seated in an armchair, in conversation with military officers in uniform.

A Twitter post from an unverified account in his name said he was well.

"The situation is under government control. I thank the population of Guinea-Bissau and everyone beyond our borders who has been worrying for my government and myself," it said.

The account did not have the blue tick indicating Twitter had verified its authenticity, but it did show a large number of past posts apparently from Embalo, reporting on routine government business.

Portugal's Foreign Affairs Minister Augusto Santos Silva said earlier that he had received "positive" information that Embalo was at his residence, though he did not know if the attack on the government of Guinea-Bissau was over.

Phone calls placed by Reuters to members of government seeking to clarify the situation went unanswered.

Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said on his official website he had spoken to Embalo by telephone and had "conveyed his vehement condemnation ... of these attacks against the constitutional order of Guinea-Bissau".

Prior to those developments, the African Union had said some government members were being detained and had called on the military to release them, without giving details.

Political instability has blighted Guinea-Bissau for decades, with nine coups or attempted coups since independence from Portugal in 1974.

The Portuguese embassy had urged its citizens in Guinea-Bissau, a former Portuguese colony, to stay at home.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was "deeply concerned" by the reports from Guinea-Bissau, a spokesman said earlier in the day.

Sissoco Embalo had begun chairing an extraordinary cabinet meeting at around 10 a.m., entering the Government Palace with a heavy security detail, a diplomatic source said. While he was present in the building, gunfire began outside.

The cabinet meeting was being held to prepare for a forthcoming ECOWAS summit in response to last week's military takeover in Burkina Faso, the latest in a rash of coups across the region in the last 18 months.

"It looks increasingly hard to argue against the idea of coup contagion," said Eric Humphrey-Smith, an analyst at risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft.

"When added to successful coups in Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea and Chad in the past year, there is no doubt that West African leaders are nervously looking over their shoulders."

