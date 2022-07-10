Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Calm in Sri Lanka as president, premier to quit over economic collapse

07/10/2022 | 12:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Demonstrators protest at the Presidential Secretariat, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled, in Colombo

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Calm returned to the streets of Sri Lanka's commercial capital Colombo on Sunday and protesters were jubilant as President Gotabaya Rajapaksa agreed to resign after his house was stormed amid outrage over the South Asia nation's collapsing economy.

Protesters, many wrapped in the Sri Lanka flag, swarmed into his whitewashed colonial-era residence on Saturday, jumped into the swimming pool and sat on a four-poster bed. Others set fire to the private home of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who also agreed to resign to make way for an all-party government.

Rajapaksa, a hero of the quarter-century civil war against Tamil rebels, plans to resign on Wednesday, the parliament speaker said.

Thousands had descended on the seaside city demanding Rajapaksa resign after months of mismanaging the crisis, a dramatic escalation of largely peaceful anti-government protests on the island that sits near key shipping lanes.

On Sunday protesters were still milling about in the president's residence, parts of which had been smashed.

Some took selfies of the polished interiors, a striking contrast to the misery many have endured. The nation of 22 million people is short of food and fuel, and inflation hit a record 54.6% in June.

Sri Lanka's economic crisis developed after the COVID-19 pandemic hammered the tourism-reliant economy and slashed remittances from overseas workers.

It has been compounded by large and growing government debt, rising oil prices and a ban on importing chemical fertilisers last year that devastated agriculture. The fertiliser ban was reversed in November.

Rajapaksa's "decision to step down on 13 July was taken to ensure a peaceful handover of power," Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said in a video statement on Saturday. "I therefore request the public to respect the law and maintain peace."

Wickremesinghe, a six-time premier also seen as part of an uncaring ruling elite, agreed to step down, his office said. Local news channels showed a huge fire and smoke coming from his home in an affluent Colombo suburb.

Neither Rajapaksa nor Wickremesinghe were in their residences when the buildings were attacked.

Rajapaksa had left on Friday as a precaution before the planned demonstration, two defence ministry sources said. Reuters could not immediately confirm his whereabouts.

Details of a transition of power were not yet clear. The speaker had outlined proposals from a meeting of political parties on Saturday that would include parliament picking an acting president within a week.

The International Monetary Fund, which has been in talks with the Sri Lankan government for a possible $3 billion bailout, said on Sunday it was monitoring the situation closely.

"We hope for a resolution of the current situation that will allow for resumption of our dialogue on an IMF-supported program," the global lender said in a statement.

It said it was deeply concerned about the impact of the economic crisis on the people.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe, Devjyot Ghoshal; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by William Mallard)

By Uditha Jayasinghe and Devjyot Ghoshal


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:42aCalm in Sri Lanka as president, premier to quit over economic collapse
RE
12:22aJapan ruling party set for strong election showing after Abe killing
RE
12:22aBiden defends decision to visit Saudi Arabia, says rights are on his agenda
RE
12:19aChina's Wang Yi tells Australia to act as partner, not opponent
RE
12:17a'HOW MANY MORE DEATHS?' : War takes toll on Donbas residents
RE
07/09Abe killer wielded homemade gun, grudge over mother's financial ruin, police say
RE
07/09Blinken to stop in Tokyo on Monday to pay respects after Abe killing
RE
07/09IMF hopes for resolution of Sri Lanka crisis to allow bailout talks
RE
07/09Argentine workers mark Independence Day with IMF protests
RE
07/09IMF Says Closely Monitoring The Ongoing Developments In Sri Lanka
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China regulator fines Alibaba, Tencent for disclosure violations
2Tantalex Lithium Resources : ANNOUNCES EXECUTION OF LOAN AGREEMENTS AND..
3T T J : Voluntary Tender/ Acquisition/ Takeover/ Purchase Offer
4Hon Hai Precision Industry : Conversion Price Adjustment of the Unsecur..
5Main events scheduled for Monday, July 11

HOT NEWS