Calpine Corporation : Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering

Calpine Corporation today announced the pricing of $900,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of its 3.750% Senior Secured Notes due 2031 in a private placement. The offering is expected to close on December 16, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Calpine Corporation intends to use the proceeds from this offering, together with cash on hand (if necessary), to (i) repay approximately $515 million of borrowings outstanding under its first lien term loan facility maturing in 2024 (the “2024 First Lien Term Loan”), (ii) purchase $335 million in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 5.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) pursuant to a tender offer or a partial redemption of the 2026 Notes and (iii) pay premiums, fees and expenses relating to this offering, the repayment of the 2024 First Lien Term Loan and the partial redemption and/or purchase of 2026 Notes. Any net proceeds from the offering in excess of that used for the purposes described above will be used for general corporate purposes.

The notes will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the Securities Act or pursuant to an applicable exemption from such registration. The notes mentioned herein may be offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act and outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security and nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This announcement does not constitute an offer to purchase, the solicitation of an offer to sell, or a notice to redeem any of the 2026 Notes.

About Calpine

Calpine Corporation is America’s largest generator of electricity from natural gas and geothermal resources with operations in competitive power markets. Our fleet of 76 power plants in operation, including one under construction, represents nearly 26,000 megawatts of generation capacity. Through wholesale power operations and our retail businesses, Calpine Energy Solutions and Champion Energy, we serve customers in 23 states in the United States and in Canada and Mexico. Our clean, efficient, modern and flexible fleet uses advanced technologies to generate power in a low-carbon and environmentally responsible manner. We are uniquely positioned to benefit from the secular trends affecting our industry, including the abundant and affordable supply of clean natural gas, environmental regulation, aging power generation infrastructure and the increasing need for dispatchable power plants to successfully integrate intermittent renewables into the grid.

Forward-Looking Information

In addition to historical information, this release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We use words such as “believe,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “estimate,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, among others, our ability to consummate the offering of the notes, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. We believe that the forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations. However, you are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that a number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Given the risks and uncertainties surrounding forward-looking statements, you should not place undue reliance on these statements. Many of these factors are beyond our ability to control or predict. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Other than as required by law, Calpine Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

