Calpine to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 13, 2020 and Debut of Debt Investor Portal

Calpine Corporation plans to release third quarter 2020 financial results on Friday, November 13, 2020.

Qualified investors and securities analysts can register for access to a new section of the Company’s website to view the financial results and other future financial information at https://www.calpine.com/About-Us/Investors/Debt-Registration.

About Calpine

Calpine Corporation is America’s largest generator of electricity from natural gas and geothermal resources with operations in competitive power markets. Our fleet of 77 power plants in operation or under construction represents over 26,000 megawatts of generation capacity. Through wholesale power operations and our retail businesses Calpine Energy Solutions and Champion Energy, we serve customers in 23 states, Canada and Mexico. Our clean, efficient, modern and flexible fleet uses advanced technologies to generate power in a low-carbon and environmentally responsible manner. We are uniquely positioned to benefit from the secular trends affecting our industry, including the abundant and affordable supply of clean natural gas, environmental regulation, aging power generation infrastructure and the increasing need for dispatchable power plants to successfully integrate intermittent renewables into the grid. Please visit www.calpine.com to learn more about how Calpine is creating power for a sustainable future.

