Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Calpine to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 13, 2020 and Debut of Debt Investor Portal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 05:43pm EDT

Calpine Corporation plans to release third quarter 2020 financial results on Friday, November 13, 2020.

Qualified investors and securities analysts can register for access to a new section of the Company’s website to view the financial results and other future financial information at https://www.calpine.com/About-Us/Investors/Debt-Registration.

About Calpine

Calpine Corporation is America’s largest generator of electricity from natural gas and geothermal resources with operations in competitive power markets. Our fleet of 77 power plants in operation or under construction represents over 26,000 megawatts of generation capacity. Through wholesale power operations and our retail businesses Calpine Energy Solutions and Champion Energy, we serve customers in 23 states, Canada and Mexico. Our clean, efficient, modern and flexible fleet uses advanced technologies to generate power in a low-carbon and environmentally responsible manner. We are uniquely positioned to benefit from the secular trends affecting our industry, including the abundant and affordable supply of clean natural gas, environmental regulation, aging power generation infrastructure and the increasing need for dispatchable power plants to successfully integrate intermittent renewables into the grid. Please visit www.calpine.com to learn more about how Calpine is creating power for a sustainable future.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:56pAmEx issues dismal outlook on business travel spending as profit slumps
RE
05:55pBRF S A : Meat plants operated by Brazil's BRF and Marfrig cleared to resume sales to China
RE
05:54pFSLY FINAL DEADLINE : ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Fastly, Inc. Investors of Important Monday Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – FSLY
GL
05:53pCHORUS AVIATION : shares surge 34 per cent after confirming takeover proposal
AQ
05:52pAstraZeneca resumes U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial and next week J&J prepares to do same
RE
05:52pStocks mixed; COVID-19 vaccine trials to restart
RE
05:50pBRF S A : Announcement to the Market – Conclusion of the Class Action Agreement
PU
05:48pROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – NKLA, NKLAW, VTIQ, VTIQW, VTIQU
GL
05:47pCOHEN & STEERS : REIT and Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)
PR
05:46pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited Investors of the Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500K to Contact the Firm – TEVA
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors left hanging as stimulus talks drag on
2Huawei ekes out third-quarter revenue growth as U.S. restrictions bite
3INTEL CORPORATION : Intel's margins tumble as customers shift to cheaper chips, shares slide 10%
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) -Vendor debt conversion
5PEUGEOT SA : European recovery helps cushion Renault's sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group