Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Calvin Hamilton: How A Young Entrepreneur Used Transparency to Build a Successful Marketing Agency

04/09/2021 | 10:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New York, NY, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Engineer Influence was founded by Calvin Hamilton for good reason; to eliminate the obscurity and misinformation surrounding the marketing industry and to give companies a transparent and effective alternative for a marketing agency. “At our firm, we specialize in helping B2B technology and service companies expand their brands in contemporary ways.”

Hamilton knew that people were constantly frustrated with and exhausted by marketing agencies, and he explains that this lack of transparency and straightforwardness was, “One of the biggest motivating factors that led me to start Engineer Influence.”

This lack of transparency has led many to sign bad business deals, overpay their agencies, and enter unclear contracts. Hamilton knows from experience that poor encounters with marketing agencies can result in fear surrounding the industry. His hopes for Engineering Influence are to eliminate that fear the best way Hamilton knows how; with understanding. “As cliche as it may seem, we only fear what we don’t understand. The exact same principles apply in business, marketing, and all other facets of life. If you get anxious, worried, or fearful when you’re put in a certain situation, you need to spend more time trying to understand it.” It seems that others are catching on to just how different Engineer Influence is from its competition, boasting clients such as executives and consultants like Richard Moore and Hubert Rhomberg, as well as businesses like CREE Buildings, SSB Solutions, and Optimal Financial Systems.

Hamilton plans to continue to spread awareness and understanding through his industry, but that’s not his only priority. He is currently working on a new media venture called “The Commute.” Inspired by The Ascent, Visualize Value, and the ever-changing media landscape, The Commute takes “insightful written-word content from all over the internet and turns it into bite-sized videos and audio clips that can be consumed on the go.” He is also creating a cryptocurrency portfolio tracking app. Hamilton explains that the app will “allow users to look at their positions in different cryptocurrencies efficiently, in a modern intuitive display, and for free.”

If you’d like to learn more about Hamilton’s journey, seen in his own words, check him out here and if you’d like to see how Engineering Influence can support your company then click here.

Contact:
Calvin Hamilton
Engineer Influence
hello@engineerinfluence.com
https://www.engineerinfluence.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:09aRIDE EQUITY ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces that a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit with Expanded Class Period was Filed on Behalf of Investors of Lordstown Motors Corp.
PR
10:08aMICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL  : UFT One, LoadRunner Professional and ALM/Quality Center Win IT Central Station's Peer Awards ...
PU
10:08aJD COM  : App to Provide Senior-friendly Services
PU
10:08aDGAP-ADHOC  : Deutsche Post AG exceeds expectations on Q1 2021 and raises guidance for 2021
DJ
10:08aDEUTSCHE POST  : exceeds expectations on Q1 2021 and raises guidance for 2021
EQ
10:07aBallot counting resumes in union election at Amazon.com
RE
10:07aEXPLAINER : Fight over Amazon U.S. union could continue after the vote
RE
10:06aCAST  : FY 2020 Financials
PU
10:06aPNC FINANCIAL SERVICES  : Bank Appoints New Regional President, Head of Corporate Banking In Wisconsin
PU
10:06aNETFLIX  : 5 Things About ‘Thunder Force' That Will Shock and Awe
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Impossible Foods in talks to list on the stock market - sources
2DOW JONES 30 : U.S. stock futures buoyant on inflation view
3JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD. : JINKOSOLAR : Q4 2020 Earnings PPT
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: China set to clear Tencent's $3.5 billion Sogou deal subject to data sec..
5Apple argues it faces competition in video game market as 'Fortnite' trial nears

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ