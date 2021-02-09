Calypso : Announces Distribution Agreement with Big Geyser to Accelerate Growth in the New York Market

Fastest Turning Lemonade Brand Continues Momentum with New Distribution Gains

Calypso, originator of the flavored lemonade category, today announced a distribution agreement with Big Geyser, the largest independent non-alcoholic beverage distributor in the New York metro area. This partnership brings Calypso products to the five boroughs of New York City, along with Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk counties representing access to 26,000 outlets.

Calypso Lemonades (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled to work with Big Geyser and continue to accelerate Calypso’s growth in the New York metropolitan and Long Island markets,” said David Klavsons, chief executive officer of King Juice Company, Inc., the owner of the Calypso brand. “After another record year of explosive 62% growth in 2020, we are eager to expand our presence in one of the largest and most important markets in the country. Big Geyser has the scale, access and capability to unlock distribution and build on the momentum of the Calypso brand. Jerry and his team have already proven to be great partners in mapping out and executing brand building plans that will enable millions of consumers to enjoy a ‘Taste of the Islands.’”

Big Geyser has been building brands since 1986, with a portfolio that includes some of the largest beverage manufacturers in the world; the company now adds Calypso’s rapidly growing core line of flavored lemonades and the mouthwatering zero sugar, five calorie Calypso Light line to its roster.

“Calypso has been making waves in the lemonade category since its inception, thanks to its great tasting products that resonate with consumers across the country,” said Jerry Reda, chief operating officer of Big Geyser. “We saw the opportunity to join forces and further Calypso’s momentum and tremendous growth in the category and jumped on it. Big Geyser looks forward to watching the brand continue to develop as we leverage our access to over 26,000 stores in the New York market.”

Calypso Lemonades are available at retailers nationwide including Walmart, Kroger, Albertson’s/Safeway, Southeastern Grocers, Food Lion, Circle K, Wawa, and QuikTrip.

To learn more about Calypso's full portfolio of lemonades and limeades, please visit www.drinkcalypso.com

About Calypso

Calypso Lemonade is the authentic flavored lemonade. The original, and now famous, Calypso Lemonade recipe was created in 1985. Calypso now offers more than a dozen lemonade and limeade combinations – all based on the Original Lemonade recipe. The amazing taste and refreshment profile of Calypso Lemonades is resonating with consumers, resulting in rapid growth and category leading sales velocity across retail channels. Each Calypso flavor is made in-house with a focus on taste and quality, using real lemon or lime bits, real sugar, and natural flavors. All Calypso Light offerings contain zero grams of sugar and only five calories per bottle.

About Big Geyser

Big Geyser has been building brands in New York since 1986. They were founded by Irving Hershkowitz, who was a legend in the New York Beverage world. What started out as a small operation, from the trunk of Irving’s car, has turned into one of the largest distributors of premium non-alcoholic beverages and snacks in the country.

Big Geyser services accounts in all channels of trade throughout the 5 boroughs of NYC, Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk counties. Its portfolio represents some of the largest beverage manufacturers in the world including BodyArmor, Brew Dr, Essentia, Hal’s New York Seltzer, OWYN, Spindrift, KITU Super Coffee, and many other fine brands. Big Geyser is family owned & operated and its goal is to deliver superior levels of service to all its customers. To learn more about Big Geyser, please visit www.biggeyser.com.

