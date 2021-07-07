Log in
Camber Spine : Names Greg Reiswig Vice President of Sales for the Western US

07/07/2021 | 01:42pm EDT
Orthopedic and Spine Specialist Added to Camber’s Growing Team of Expert Sales Professionals

Camber Spine, a leading innovator in spine and medical technologies, has named Greg Reiswig as its new Vice President of Sales for the Western United States. Reiswig brings 30 years of medical device sales experience including 16 years of successful orthopedic and spinal instrumentation, surgical device, orthobiologics, and hardware sales throughout the United States and Mexico and 16 years of executive sales management experience.

Reiswig launched his medical device career at Smith & Nephew, with subsequent roles of increasing managerial responsibility at DePuy, Kyphon, US Spine, Affirmative Solutions, Medysset and Desert Medical Specialists, where he served as President.

“We are very excited to bring aboard a sales leader with Greg’s track record and skills on our steadily growing team at Camber Spine,” said Max Painter, Camber’s Global Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “His proven ability to drive new business, work with surgeons, and execute strategic business plans will drive our business in the western region. I am thrilled to have him join our team.”

“I was drawn to Camber Spine due not only to its highly innovative products, but also the strong team who makes the company what it is today,” said Reiswig. “Camber’s devoted team and corporate management strive every day to produce the highest-quality products in an extremely competitive spinal device market. For example, with its game-changing OLIF portfolio, Camber has become a procedural innovator for the anterior column space. I’m proud to become part of a company dedicated to developing innovative solutions to complex surgical needs. I am looking forward to building a future together with Camber Spine by expanding the growth of these great products throughout the Western region.”

Innovative spine and medical technology company Camber Spine Technologies is dedicated to creating surgeon-designed solutions in MIS and minimally disruptive access for the treatment of complex spinal pathology. Incorporating state-of-the-art manufacturing, 3-D printing, and an acute sensitivity to patient anatomy, Camber Spine is making quantum leaps in the spinal fusion market. Learn more at CamberMedtech.com.


© Business Wire 2021
