Cambodia Sustainable Landscape and Ecotourism Project - P165344

The objective of the Sustainable Landscape and Ecotourism Project is to improve protected areas management, and to promote ecotourism opportunities and non-timber forest product value chains in the Cardamom Mountains-Tonle Sap landscape. There are five components to the project, the first component being strengthen capacity for Protected Areas (PAs) landscape planning and management. This component will help address these issues through strategic...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

