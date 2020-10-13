Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen Meets with Wang Yi

On October 12, 2020 local time, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen met with visiting State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Phnom Penh.

Wang Yi conveyed the cordial greetings from Chinese leaders to Hun Sen, saying that as an 'old friend' and a 'true friend' of Chinese leaders and people, Prime Minister Hun Sen's visit to Beijing at the most critical point amid China's efforts to fight against the COVID-19 outbreak in February, showed the firm support of Cambodia to China and composed an important chapter in the history of the two countries' friendly relations. Choosing Cambodia as the first leg of the Chinese Foreign Minister's Southeast Asia tour reflected not only the traditional mutual support, but also the momentum of building a community with a shared future between the two countries. China will staunchly support Cambodia in taking a development path suited to its own national conditions, safeguarding national sovereignty and dignity, and pursuing its own domestic and foreign policies. China is willing to work with Cambodia to address challenges in the post-pandemic era and further enhance bilateral cooperation on all areas. China commends the Cambodian government for effectively containing COVID-19 and its contribution to the global fight against the pandemic, as well as firmly safeguarding shared interests of developing countries and upholding basic norms governing international relations in international affairs, demonstrating the humanitarian spirit of 'small country with big heart' and the strength of 'small country with big diplomacy'. China will stand firmly with Cambodia no matter what happens in the international situation.

Hun Sen asked Wang Yi to convey his cordial greetings and best wishes to Chinese leaders. Hun Sen said, Chinese Foreign Minister's choice of Cambodia as the first leg of his Southeast Asia tour highlighted the deepening comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership between the two countries. As true good friends, Cambodia and China have always supported, relied on and helped each other. Cambodia highly appreciates China's held in battling the coronavirus disease and promoting socio-economic development in Cambodia. China's huge success in containing COVID-19 sets a model for the global fight against the pandemic. Cambodia is committed to strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation with China, will continue to firmly support China on issues concerning its core interests, and stands ready with China to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas. Cambodia will continue to uphold principles in international affairs, safeguard regional and global peace and stability, and oppose power politics and bullying.

Both sides also exchanged in-depth views on international and regional issues of common concern. After that, heads of relevant departments of the two countries signed the China-Cambodia free trade agreement and other cooperation documents.

During his visit to Cambodia, Wang Yi also met with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Hor Namhong and held talks with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn.