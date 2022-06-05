Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Cambodians vote in local election test for new opposition party

06/05/2022 | 05:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and China's State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attend a handover ceremony at the Morodok Techo National Stadium, in Phnom Penh

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - Cambodians voted in local elections on Sunday as a fledgling opposition movement sought to claw back support and mount a challenge to the party of longtime leader Hun Sen.

Authorities under the ruling Cambodian People's Party have in recent years moved to crush dissent with more than 100 opposition members jailed under charges including treason, prompting international criticism of Hun Sen, who has ruled for 37 years.

The new Candlelight Party, which largely regroups the former main opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party that was dissolved by a court, hopes for a good showing at the commune level that will translate to national-level success in next year's parliamentary elections.

Lines of people queued in polling stations amid heightened security before polls closed at 3 p.m. (0800 GMT)

"For our local governance, we want commune chiefs who don't oppress people and treat people well," said voter Chum Phivoat, 39, as he took a selfie with his black-inked finger as a proof of his vote.

Few voters would say which party they supported.

"I just want peace and that Cambodia is forever peaceful. I want commune authorities that make my life easy, so that I can have the ability to pay off debt," said voter Long Savun, 67,

The United Nations human rights representative accused the authorities of suppressing the opposition in the election.

"We are disturbed by the pattern of threats, intimidation and obstruction targeting opposition candidates," UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Liz Throssell said in a statement before the vote.

About 9.2 million voters were registered to vote for 11,622 councillors and chiefs in 1,652 communes and sub-districts across the country.

Many see these commune elections as a bellwether for national elections due next year.

(Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Kay Johnson and William Mallard)

By Prak Chan Thul


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:47aBeijing to allow indoor dining, further easing COVID curbs
RE
05:39aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
05:39aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
05:21aCambodians vote in local election test for new opposition party
RE
05:21aCambodians vote in local election test for new opposition party
RE
05:02aUK's Johnson could face leadership challenge this week -Times
RE
05:01aUK's Johnson could face leadership challenge this week -Times
RE
04:51aPUTIN WARNS WEST : Russia will strike harder if longer-range missiles supplied
RE
04:42aTunisian judges to strike for a week in protest over purge
RE
04:40aNigerian man burned to death after argument with Muslim cleric
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Capital Bank of Jordan : Disclosure (CAPL) 2022 06 05
2Bezos' Blue Origin completes fifth crewed flight launch
3NorthWestern : Energy's new 58-megawatt Bob Glanzer Generating Station ..
4Musk backtracks on job cuts, says Tesla salaried staff to be 'fairly fl..
5Al Amal Financial Investments P L C : Trading (AMAL) 2022 06 05

HOT NEWS